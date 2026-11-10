LG just quietly revealed its new OLED TVs for 2027

LG has spilled the beans on some of its incoming TVs, as part of the brand's 2027 range, revealed early due to the CES 2027 Innovation Awards being announced.

CES 2027 is a show, taking place in Las Vegas this coming January, but with just shy of two months to go until kick off, it's already ramping up industry interest in what'll be on show.

Key to LG's 2027 TV releases are two high-end models, covering 'design' and 'transparent' areas of its OLED range:

LG Signature OLED T6 – the brand's transparent OLED for 2027

– the brand's transparent OLED for 2027 LG OLED evo AI W7 – the brand's super-thin 'Wallpaper TV' for 2027

At this stage there's no confirmation of more models, but if history is anything to go by, then the usual OLED models will also get a refresh. But let's assume the following:

LG OLED evo AI G7 – the brand's top-tier multi-layered panel OLED

– the brand's top-tier multi-layered panel OLED LG OLED evo AI C7 – the brand's mid-tier OLED model

– the brand's mid-tier OLED model LG OLED evo AI B7 – the brand's budget OLED release

Of the two confirmed panels, it's interesting to see the 'T' model features a numerical digit as part of its product name for the first time. The previous model was called simply 'OLED T' – so the 'OLED T6' being a 2027 release is somewhat, er, misaligned?

That's because the OLED W7, which updates the previous W6 Wallpaper TV, is clearly better aligned with the 2027 release date.

Nonetheless, the OLED T6 earned the CTA's CES Best of Innovation Award, which is the fifth consecutive year that the brand has won such an award. The picture up top is of the 2023 original transparent prototype, for context.

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(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Given its specialist nature, the OLED T6 will only launch in 77-inch size. Its 4K panel is fed wirelessly, using LG's Zero Connect box to deliver images without latency (thanks to its 60GHz technology).

The transparent display can, at the touch of a button, enjoy its mechanically positioned contrast screen, turning the T6 into a 'normal' TV. It's all about improving the viewing experience, depending on the scenario.

The LG OLED W7, meanwhile, received the CTA's CES Innovation Award in the Video Displays category. The TV's ultra-slim nature gives it a point of distinction, marking it out from its (assumed) OLED G7 equivalent in terms of design.

Beyond just TVs, LG is also blowing its trumpet about winning awards for the UltraGear 25G590B monitor, Signature 30-inch Combination Wall Oven, 25-inch Closet Fit WashTower, and Hair Dryer products. Goes to show LG's wide range in home electronics.

The T3 team will be on the ground at CES 2027, exploring what's new in depth, and getting the latest on LG's TV range at the show. So stay tuned in January next year for more...