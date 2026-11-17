It sounds more and more like your old Apple TV 4K is still a winner – you might want to reconsider that upgrade
Do you really need to spend £299 / $299 on Apple's latest streaming box?
Apple finally upgraded its TV 4K streaming box last month, after four years of anticipation, but some don't think it went far enough with enhancements.
The new Apple TV 4K arrived with a beefier processor – the A19 chip – that's claimed to be 50% faster than the last, a new AV1 decoder to improve video performance at lower bandwidths, and far-field mics to talk to the box rather than the remote.
However, it was also revealed after launch that the 2nd and 3rd gen Apple TV 4K boxes would be getting another of its headline features – Siri AI – too. And now we've learned that although the new version has double the RAM of the 2022 model, developers are unable to use it.
That means their games and apps will not benefit from the increased RAM allocation, just the improved processing speeds (CPU and GPU). You will notice a boost when using the new Apple TV 4K but £299 / $299 worth?
According to 9to5Mac, the entirety of the 8GB of RAM on the new Apple TV 4K (the 2022 model sports 4GB) cannot be used by apps – they are limited to 2GB, as before. A developer API reveals that they are restricted. Indeed, the site claims apps will be forcibly quit if they exceed the limit.
Some speculate that Apple reserves RAM allocation for Siri AI use, which is performed on device in some cases. However, many of the processes are performed in the cloud so that's not always needed.
It could be that app limits are imposed to comply with the last generation device – after all, you can't have apps or games that work solely on the newer model. Not for a while anyway.
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And that then begs the question on why you should upgrade. For a while, I've considered the Apple TV 4K (2022) the best streaming device – running the Nvidia Shield TV Pro into a close second. And considering the enhancements we've seen on the 2026 version so far, it's hard to recommend replacing one.
However, if you have a 2nd gen model or are looking at the Apple TV for the first time, it's really a no-brainer, even at the latest price. Although, it is worth keeping one eye on the Black Friday sales, just in case the older version pops up on some retail sites.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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