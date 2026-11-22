I've tested every new Kindle that Amazon launched in the last couple of months, and it was a complicated process to work out whether Amazon managed to make their pricing make sense. Big price hikes across the board were mitigated by lovely new designs and (in the Signature Editions) aluminium materials.

Ultimately, I loved the Kindle, Paperwhite and Colorsoft's 2026 models, but can't see how someone would need to upgrade to them while they sit at their full RRPs. That's why it's so very welcome to see that Black Friday has already brought one excellent discount on the basic Kindle, making it a way more palatable option.

Save 20% (£30) Amazon Kindle (2026) Without Ads: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon This immediately knocks £30 off the ad-free Kindle's price, and while that doesn't make it as cheap as previous generations, it's still a price cut that makes it far more tempting to get that new, ultra-slim design without breaking the bank.

I basically just don't agree with the idea that an ad-free Kindle should be £150 in the first place, so this is one of those deals that puts things right, rather than providing a truly extraordinary opportunity to save.

That said, the way prices are trending right now (meaning the way they're continually just going up and up), I think there's a lot to be said for the idea that you should lock this in while you can. It's not impossible that these new Kindles get more expensive again in early 2027, and that we'll look back at their launch prices with nostalgia.

If you read my review of the base Kindle this year, you'll see that I really did hugely enjoy my time reading on it. I tested the metallic version, which does also have a deal of its own if you fancy the upgraded experience:

Save £30 Amazon Kindle 2026 (Aluminium, 32GB): was £169.99 now £139.99 at Amazon You save the same amount of money on this upgraded model and get double the storage along with that metal build – but you don't get any additional features. That said, the hand-feel really is quite lovely on this, the Kindle that I actually reviewed.

I think there's a good chance that these Black Friday prices could have been enough to upgrade my Kindle review from a four-star one into a five-star one – which makes it a shame that they can't be permanent. I'd expect them to last through to Cyber Monday, but you never really know when Amazon might yank them down.