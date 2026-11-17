It's not easy to make a genuinely viral e-reader; while ebooks have continued to demonstrate their extreme utility compared to often chunky physical volumes, the idea of one going viral was a little hard to imagine until recently. Then, earlier this year, Xteink managed the impossible.

All of a sudden, in a certain corner of the online world, its miniature e-readers suddenly started to pop up all over people's feeds, as BookTokkers, tech influencers and regular folks became very keen on them very suddenly.

Stock shortages have bitten a little since then, so it's taken a little while for me to get my hands on one, but when Xteink offered to send a tester unit over, I leapt at the chance. After all, I've been hands-on with every single one of the new Kindles that Amazon has launched this year, so I'm pretty well-placed to appreciate a good e-reader.

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A week later, having made the Xteink X4 Pro my daily driver for reading, including on a weekend away from home, I genuinely can't believe how much it's impressed me. A tiny e-reader that I thought could be gimmicky has instead made me reconsider what I want in a reading tablet more generally.

(Image credit: Future)

The Xteink X4 Pro is the most expensive version of Xteink's lineup of readers, although finding one can be complex. Xteink's own site lists it at a European price of €104, but you might find it elsewhere for less if you're lucky. On Amazon UK, though, you can grab it for £99.

That price is now significantly less than the base-level 2026 Kindle, although you're getting a substantially smaller screen for your money. In fact, the whole attraction of the X4 Pro is how slim and tiny it is, with just a 4.3-inch display to read on. I worried that would be too small, but was pleasantly surprised by how it performed.

As an e-reader that doesn't try to do anything else, I was probably most refreshed by how simple the X4 Pro is to use. Unlike cheaper Xteink models, its touch screen means you can navigate menus and settings really easily, and the amount of customisation is seriously impressive. I've set my buttons and touch zones just as I want them, which makes it easy to read and tweak settings on the fly.

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That's right, by the way – buttons. Unlike a modern Kindle Paperwhite, where you have to buy an expensive case to get two buttons for page-turning, the X4 Pro has ones built in that you can do what you wish with. It's great for making reading really adaptable to your posture and situation.

(Image credit: Future)

At just 5.95 mm thick and weighing just 72g, the X4 Pro is also portable in a way that can't really be exaggerated. It has magnets on the back that can snap it to the back of your phone (although I used them for a case instead), and doesn't really add that much bulk even there.

The reading experience is great, thanks to a 219ppi display that has a backlight with warmth options, making low-light reading good too. Sure, that display is small and takes some getting used to, but I adapted quite quickly, and I think it basically fulfils a different need from my Kindle Paperwhite.

That bigger tablet is better for comfortable reading at home or on longer trips. If I'm leaving the house without a bag, though, the X4 Pro can genuinely slip into my pocket, and that's an unreal offering.

One caveat is that since you're free of the Kindle ecosystem, you're also not attached to its store. You'll need to source your own files to read, and the X4 Pro supports EPUB, TXT, MOBI, and PDF to that end. Transferring files is easily done using a companion app on your phone, or by a cable that attaches to its magnetic pogo pins.

One duff note, though, is that this magnetic attachment is the only way to charge it – there's no USB-C port elsewhere. This is a clear area for improvement on the next model, since losing that adapter would be easy, and that'd leave you unable to charge your reader at all.

Save £10 Xteink X4 Pro: was £109 now £99 at Amazon Right now, you can save £10 on the X4 Pro here in the UK, and I really do think it's a brilliant option for those who want the most portable e-reader out there and who are happy to source their own EPUBs.

I really thought the Xteink X4 Pro would be a flash in the pan that I found overrated and unnecessary, but I think I was wrong. It's well-made, unbelievably compact, and does the same job as a much more expensive and bigger e-reader, in a different way. For those with sharp eyes who want to pack as minimally as possible, it's a wild little option that could be perfect.