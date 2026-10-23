Amazon scraps Kindle Unlimited for expanded eBook service, but Brits get a lousy deal (so far)

In Summary Kindle Unlimited has been renamed Kindle+.

The new subscription service continues to offer eBooks, comic books and magazines for one monthly fee.

It also adds "thousands" of audiobooks, but only in the US for now.

Amazon has rebranded Kindle Unlimited, its subscription service that gives access to "millions" of eBooks for one monthly fee. And it's added an additional perk for the same price – but not in every country, as yet.

Now called Kindle+ (because every service is adopting the "plus" suffix these days), the platform continues to offer books, comic books, and magazines for just $11.99 in the US, but it now also includes "thousands of audiobooks".

Sadly, that's not the case for British readers. The name has changed to Kindle+ in the UK, too, but the audiobooks are currently excluded.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

So for £9.49 per month, you still get access to a vast library of eBooks and magazines, but only to read yourself. You'll still need a separate Audible subscription to listen to audiobooks from Amazon.

Another restriction that remains after the transition is that you are still limited to lending just 20 titles at a time, but I've personally never found that an issue. Even with family sharing, that's a decent amount of books and magazines to read. You can then easily replace any that have been finished or forgotten about.

There's a deal on Kindle+ for new subscribers too, with 30-days free before the payments start. Alternatively, you can pay just £3.99 in the UK for two-month access at the beginning of your subscription.

You'll notice that Amazon has purged the "Kindle Unlimited" name from its entire website in your region, replacing it with the Kindle+ branding. And you can filter titles to those available with the service by just hitting the Kindle+ tag on the Kindle eBook store page.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, select audiobooks will start to be available in other territories as well soon, as Amazon told The Verge that it plans to expand availability to other markets "over time".