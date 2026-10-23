Amazon scraps Kindle Unlimited for expanded eBook service, but Brits get a lousy deal (so far)
Kindle Unlimited becomes Kindle+ and gets an added perk – but not in every region
Amazon has rebranded Kindle Unlimited, its subscription service that gives access to "millions" of eBooks for one monthly fee. And it's added an additional perk for the same price – but not in every country, as yet.
Now called Kindle+ (because every service is adopting the "plus" suffix these days), the platform continues to offer books, comic books, and magazines for just $11.99 in the US, but it now also includes "thousands of audiobooks".
Sadly, that's not the case for British readers. The name has changed to Kindle+ in the UK, too, but the audiobooks are currently excluded.
So for £9.49 per month, you still get access to a vast library of eBooks and magazines, but only to read yourself. You'll still need a separate Audible subscription to listen to audiobooks from Amazon.
Another restriction that remains after the transition is that you are still limited to lending just 20 titles at a time, but I've personally never found that an issue. Even with family sharing, that's a decent amount of books and magazines to read. You can then easily replace any that have been finished or forgotten about.
There's a deal on Kindle+ for new subscribers too, with 30-days free before the payments start. Alternatively, you can pay just £3.99 in the UK for two-month access at the beginning of your subscription.
You'll notice that Amazon has purged the "Kindle Unlimited" name from its entire website in your region, replacing it with the Kindle+ branding. And you can filter titles to those available with the service by just hitting the Kindle+ tag on the Kindle eBook store page.
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Hopefully, select audiobooks will start to be available in other territories as well soon, as Amazon told The Verge that it plans to expand availability to other markets "over time".
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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