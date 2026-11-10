T3's titanic 30 years of tech quiz – how well do you know your gadgets, games and gizmos of the last three decades?

We've been celebrating the 30th anniversary of T3 over the last week or so, with the magazine having first hit the newsstands in November 1996. That's included a collection of features looking back at the last 30 years of tech – plucked from the brains of T3 staff past and present.

However, what about your own tech knowledge – how's your recollection of the last three decades of gadgets, games and gizmos? Well, you can put it to the test with our super-sized T3 at 30 quiz.

We've put together 30 tricky tech questions to complete in 30 minutes to find out whether you are a gadget guru or not. It's all for fun though and might give you some fond memories of devices you've owned in the past.

So give it a go and let us know how you got on in the comments underneath...

T3 magazine might be celebrating its 30th anniversary but that doesn't mean it all ends there. Both the mag and T3.com will be helping guide you through the next 30 years of tech innovations, devices and events too.

Why not subscribe to T3 magazine and let us provide you with the latest on all the stunning products each month. And come back to the site often to keep up with all the wonderful world of tech has to offer.