I've reviewed a fair few bits of Sonos kit in the last 18 months, which is a nice thing to be able to say – and its speakers have consistently impressed me. While its lineup of soundbars is unbelievably convincing, and the Sonos Era 100 SL is the most value-efficient way to get into the ecosystem, neither of those are where the most interesting Sonos development is happening.

No, it's the Sonos Play that is the most compelling and interesting Sonos launch of the last half-decade. This speaker brings everything great about Sonos' Wi-Fi system, but puts it into a semi-permanent design that can be moved around at will – and it's a way more sensible size than the older Move 2.

Now, just over six months since the speaker first launched and got a five-star review here at T3, it's been given its first proper deal, hitting its lowest price ever as part of the ongoing Black Friday madness.

Save £60 Sonos Play: was £299 now £239 at Amazon I love the Sonos Play, but its only flaw at launch was a chunky price tag compared to an Era 100. This sale mitigates that hugely, and makes the Play way more compelling – and what a little speaker it is, too.

I love how the Play is positioned, and this new price (for however long it lasts) makes it even more straightforward to recommend it to people. You get a brilliant-sounding home speaker that works flawlessly over Wi-Fi, but which can also become a sterling Bluetooth portable when needed outside your home.

It has a charging cradle that you can put in whatever spot you think will be its most common home, and it also offers good modularity. After all, you might start with one Play, but if you get a second you can make them a stereo pair or a speaker group.

Then, if you ever pick up a soundbar, you can even use the two Plays as surround speakers, while still being able to move them and use them separately when needed. It's a brilliant menu of options, and it starts with just one Play.