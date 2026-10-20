Jamo's 2.1 HYG 5 sound system is wrapped up in a cute as heck compact design to take on Sonos

Quick Summary The Jamo HYG 5 is the company's latest in its wireless speaker series, with more of a focus on the living room this time. It is priced at £349 / $399 / €399 and will be available from 20 October.

Jamo's latest multi-room connected speaker contains a full sound system in a compact form factor, and sports the sort of Scandinavian design synonymous with the company's homeland of Denmark.

The HYG 5 is the latest in the HYG family – which also includes bedside and outdoor speakers. It features dual 2.5-inch full-range drivers inside, along with a down-firing 4-inch subwoofer, and all without taking up too much space on your sideboard.

You get 30W of total power output – two times 5W for the drivers, 20W for the woofer. And there's plenty of different ways to feed it music.

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The speaker system includes dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 on board, along with a stereo RCA line input.

It's compatible with Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, TuneIn (radio) and QPlay II. And it supports AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for both sending audio to the device, as well as linking it with other enabled speakers in a multi-room setup.

Audio playback is capable up to 24-bit / 96kHz.

The speaker is covered in fabric while a touch interface can be found on the top for local control. This dims in standby, so won't be distracting when you're not listening to music.

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There's an ambient light ring underneath the HYG 5 too, which includes a sensor so it can respond and adjust to suit your room's lighting.

"We wanted music to be easier to enjoy at home. HYG 5 isn’t a system you have to tinker with – it wakes and plays whenever you want, capable and warm, without asking much of the room or of you," said Jamo's chief product officer, Guillaume Sirami.

The Jamo HYG 5 will be available from 20 October, priced at £349 / $399 / €399.