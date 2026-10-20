Jamo's 2.1 HYG 5 sound system is wrapped up in a cute as heck compact design to take on Sonos
The Jamo HYG 5 comes with multi-room support and all the streaming you can handle
Quick Summary
The Jamo HYG 5 is the company's latest in its wireless speaker series, with more of a focus on the living room this time.
It is priced at £349 / $399 / €399 and will be available from 20 October.
Jamo's latest multi-room connected speaker contains a full sound system in a compact form factor, and sports the sort of Scandinavian design synonymous with the company's homeland of Denmark.
The HYG 5 is the latest in the HYG family – which also includes bedside and outdoor speakers. It features dual 2.5-inch full-range drivers inside, along with a down-firing 4-inch subwoofer, and all without taking up too much space on your sideboard.
You get 30W of total power output – two times 5W for the drivers, 20W for the woofer. And there's plenty of different ways to feed it music.
The speaker system includes dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 on board, along with a stereo RCA line input.
It's compatible with Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, TuneIn (radio) and QPlay II. And it supports AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for both sending audio to the device, as well as linking it with other enabled speakers in a multi-room setup.
Audio playback is capable up to 24-bit / 96kHz.
The speaker is covered in fabric while a touch interface can be found on the top for local control. This dims in standby, so won't be distracting when you're not listening to music.
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There's an ambient light ring underneath the HYG 5 too, which includes a sensor so it can respond and adjust to suit your room's lighting.
"We wanted music to be easier to enjoy at home. HYG 5 isn’t a system you have to tinker with – it wakes and plays whenever you want, capable and warm, without asking much of the room or of you," said Jamo's chief product officer, Guillaume Sirami.
The Jamo HYG 5 will be available from 20 October, priced at £349 / $399 / €399.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
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