At the beginning of this year, Cambridge Audio revealed a bold new product line in its standalone L/R speakers range. Available in a trio of sizes – X, M and S – all with built-in amplification, thus no need for extras, delivering great stereo imaging capabilities.

While I've tried out the largest L/R X in the range around a year ago, it's the smallest L/R S that we've reviewed on T3.com – gaining a full 5-star award, given the quality of those little speakers.

Now, however, Cambridge has just revealed a 'magic' feature upgrade for its StreamMagic platform, called RoomMagic, which is the brand's proprietary room correction feature – and it's available right now.

This over-the-air (OTA) update is free of charge and will benefit the L/R X and mid-size L/R M speakers only at this stage. Cambridge keenly points out that there's "no subscription, trial period or separate app" for this new benefit.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

RoomMagic simply uses your phone's or tablet's built-in microphone via the StreamMagic app as part of the calibration process, no further hardware required, and guides you through room correction in a matter of minutes.

It's designed to correct for "bass and low-frequency room effects, while preserving the character of the speaker," ensuring that wherever you park your L/R X or M speakers in a room, they'll sound optimal.

Not that they sound anything short of stunning already, but this RoomMagic feature will elevate that sound profile yet further. It's a common feature on many brands, including Bose and Sonos, so it's great to see Cambridge supporting a much-requested feature.

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There's more personalisation here, however, as the RoomMagic solution delivers three target curves, offering a choice over the correction type to suit preference. A slider in the app allows for intensity adjustment, so you can tweak the sound beyond what's delivered by default.

If you've been considering buying such a speaker pair for some time – and the biggest new hi-fi trend of 2026 is powered wireless speakers – then check out the latest Cambridge Audio L/R pricing below. Each is a worthwhile investment to really amp up your home audio – and now the M and X will sound better than ever, too.