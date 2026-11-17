Having recently tested the latest Sonos Beam Ultra soundbar, I was fortunate enough to already have the brand's Sub 4 to bring even bigger bass.

But there's been one key ingredient missing: true surround sound. Fortunately, by virtue of the early Black Friday sales this month, I've spotted a returning surround sound upgrade that's unmissable.

Check out the Era 100 SL deal at Richer Sounds

The Sonos Era 100 SL bought as a pair just had a tasty price cut. You can pair these with your Sonos soundbar– be that Beam or Arc or one of the Ultra variants – for true rear channels, which makes a huge difference to your at-home watching.

Save £59 Sonos Era 100 SL: was £338 now £279 at Sonos Sonos' smallest wired speaker – you'll need a plug socket available for each of them – is a quality standalone product, no matter where you place it at home. It's even better when used as a stereo pair, as on offer here. But it becomes something else entirely when paired with a Sonos soundbar for a true surround sound setup capable of handling Dolby 5.1, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Now that these speakers are cheaper thanks to early Black Friday sales, this home-cinema upgrade bargain is a must for anyone who's been awaiting such an upgrade.

While the new Beam Ultra did add a very cool feature, enabling you to use wireless speakers – namely the Move 2 or newer Play model – as part of a surround setup, those are much pricier speakers.

If you're looking for that Sonos soundbar upgrade on the cheap – or certainly cheaper – then my advice is to nab a pair of SL speakers instead. Two of them will cost you less than either of the portable products above!

What's particularly great about such a setup is that when you're not using the Era 100 SL pair as rear surrounds, you can use them as a stereo pair for music – if you don't fancy outputting tunes through a full soundbar in tandem (which you can also do, of course).

If this upgrade is your first stepping stone towards better TV audio then I'd also strongly suggest considering adding a Sonos Sub Mini if you don't have one. The Sonos Sub 4 is huge and expensive and likely overkill – unless you have a huge screen and room with a Sonos Arc Ultra.

Or if you can't have a subwoofer in your home setup, as it'd be too problematic for your neighbours or even your own family or cohabitants, then the SL upgrade is a really big step in changing TV and movie audio for the better. You won't regret it.