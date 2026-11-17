Having recently tested the latest Sonos Beam Ultra soundbar, I was fortunate enough to already have the brand's Sub 4 to bring even bigger bass.
But there's been one key ingredient missing: true surround sound. Fortunately, by virtue of the early Black Friday sales this month, I've spotted a returning surround sound upgrade that's unmissable.
Check out the Era 100 SL deal at Richer Sounds
The Sonos Era 100 SL bought as a pair just had a tasty price cut. You can pair these with your Sonos soundbar– be that Beam or Arc or one of the Ultra variants – for true rear channels, which makes a huge difference to your at-home watching.
Sonos' smallest wired speaker – you'll need a plug socket available for each of them – is a quality standalone product, no matter where you place it at home.
It's even better when used as a stereo pair, as on offer here. But it becomes something else entirely when paired with a Sonos soundbar for a true surround sound setup capable of handling Dolby 5.1, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
Now that these speakers are cheaper thanks to early Black Friday sales, this home-cinema upgrade bargain is a must for anyone who's been awaiting such an upgrade.
While the new Beam Ultra did add a very cool feature, enabling you to use wireless speakers – namely the Move 2 or newer Play model – as part of a surround setup, those are much pricier speakers.
If you're looking for that Sonos soundbar upgrade on the cheap – or certainly cheaper – then my advice is to nab a pair of SL speakers instead. Two of them will cost you less than either of the portable products above!
What's particularly great about such a setup is that when you're not using the Era 100 SL pair as rear surrounds, you can use them as a stereo pair for music – if you don't fancy outputting tunes through a full soundbar in tandem (which you can also do, of course).
If this upgrade is your first stepping stone towards better TV audio then I'd also strongly suggest considering adding a Sonos Sub Mini if you don't have one. The Sonos Sub 4 is huge and expensive and likely overkill – unless you have a huge screen and room with a Sonos Arc Ultra.
Or if you can't have a subwoofer in your home setup, as it'd be too problematic for your neighbours or even your own family or cohabitants, then the SL upgrade is a really big step in changing TV and movie audio for the better. You won't regret it.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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