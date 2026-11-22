The power of a good soundbar can really barely be overstated – if you've not yet added one to your home cinema setup, you don't know what you're missing. TVs have better speakers than ever before in 2026, but they still can't hold even the slightest candle to the best soundbars on the market.

I've tested a few soundbars over the years, but none have ever struck quite the same chord with me as the Sonos Beam – and its second-generation version is even more brilliant than the first.

While I've now made the Beam Ultra my permanent soundbar of choice, the older Beam Gen 2 is much more affordable and is even smaller, making it a phenomenal option for most people. It's an all-in-one solution for TV audio, and this Black Friday it's been given a very tasty deal indeed.

Save £110 Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £449 now £339 at Amazon While this isn't the lowest price I've ever seen on the Beam Gen 2, which has crept just below £300 at times, it's an excellent saving at a time when tech prices are going up and up. Buy this, and you won't need to upgrade for a very long time, I'd predict.

The second-generation Beam is very similar to the first, but a little more durable since it ditched the fabric cover. Crucially, it also added Dolby Atmos support, which is arguably the most popular audio codec for high-end movies.

This means you get booming but precise spatial audio, much of which is cleverly virtualised since it doesn't have upfiring drivers. It's amazing how accurately it manages this trick, to be honest.

I happily used both generations of Beam for more than half a decade, and I suspect this soundbar could last another five years really comfortably – so now's a great time to pick one up if you need better home audio.