This year there have been a lot of major phone launches. But while Samsung and Apple have nudged forward their camera campaigns in their respective flagships, it was Oppo’s Find X10 Pro Max that really impressed me as the best of its category.

Now there’s a welcome high-end upgrade that’s just arrived for the phone, in the shape of the Blackmagic Camera app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, and is jointly optimised by its maker and Oppo for the X10 Pro Max.

I currently use this Oppo as my personal device, as it’s that good, so I’ve already got to experience this upgrade. It won’t be for everyone, of course, as it unlocks higher-end features that aren’t for the everyman. Here’s a summary of what it adds:

Native 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording (to 60fps)

Oppo’s O-Log2 available as log encoding profile

Open Gate supports sensor’s native 4:3 aspect

Sounding the excitement alarm for the videographer in you? Then you’ll need to follow two simple steps – beyond owning the phone, of course – in order to receive the update.

First, update your Find X10 Pro Max (to version 17.0.1.203 or later), which can easily be done by hitting Settings, scrolling down to System & Update, the selecting Software Update at the top which will check for any downloadable packages or tell you if ColorOS 17 is on its latest version.

Next, head to Google Play Store and simply download the latest Blackmagic Camera application. It doesn’t install within the Find X10 Pro Max’s native camera, therefore, so you’ll need to open the specific Blackmagic app – but that’s better for segregating simpler shooting versus more complex videography.

Singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe captured on the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, handheld – showing off the camera's impressive low-light abilities (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While I might not use some of these features much myself, the option for native aspect ratio is really cool for creative shooting. Those who like to grade their shots will particularly love the O-Log2 opening into Blackmagic’s far more pro-specified interface, which includes a real-time Rec.709 spectrum chart, left/right audio monitoring, and myriad settings down to their minutae readouts.

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Even if you don’t care much for that, this is once again an opportunity to highlight just how advanced Oppo’s Find X series has become in the camera department. I don’t think there’s anything that’s bettered it this year, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max included, which sets the bar very high indeed.

As we’re in the thick of the Black Friday sales right now, it’s a good time to buy. Oppo has a 6% discount, furthered to 12% off with the use of an online ‘Claim’ voucher, cutting the RRP from £1,499 to £1,299. It’s pricey, but in the context of Apple and Samsung it has plenty more to offer in the camera department.