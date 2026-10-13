The ultimate travel companion, this unlimited eSIM will also track your luggage and health

Quick summary Holafly has expanded its range of options with a new Ultra plan, designed for very frequent travellers. The plan includes unlimited data roaming in 160 countries, medical assistance with doctors on call and automatic claims for flight delays and lost luggage.

Frequent travellers have a lot to juggle. Between staying connected, there's dealing with travel disruption, medical coverage and lost luggage to contend with. To make life easier for those always on the move, Holafly has expanded its offering with Holafly Ultra.

You'll know the Holafly name because it's one of the dominant providers of eSIMs for global roaming. Supporting 160 countries, it's an easy way to stay connected, with Holafly selling data plans for travellers and recently introducing ongoing global data through its existing Light and Unlimited plans.

Expanding its offering, Holafly Ultra has unlimited data globally, while bundling in additional travel essentials, including flight and luggage assistance, and medical support.

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While this isn't full medical travel insurance, it means there's access to help, so you can get 24/7 medical assistance, talking to a real human being. That includes access to a doctor, as well as mental health support, with the service provided by Meeting Doctors.

There's even assistance for any pets that you might be travelling with.

On the travel side, Holafly says that it will handle claims for delayed flights and lost, delayed or damaged luggage. That should mean that you can leave Holafly to handle the logistics, while you focus on the work or play you're supposed to be doing.

Diving into the small print Holafly details that up to €600 could be claimed for eligible delayed flights, while up to €1900 is available for lost or damaged luggage. Holafly stipulates that this is handled by AirHelp.

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While this won't replace full insurance policies for medical and travel emergencies, it means there's assistance on hand for many of the regular occurrences, especially for those who are frequently on the move.

Priced at £72.35 a month there's the option to cancel that renewal at any time, while the regular Unlimited Plan costs £50.95 a month, so you can see what those additional extras are costing you.

This is really aimed at the those who are away a lot of the time: this isn't for the occasional traveller, it's for people who find that travel incurs expenses and time involved with managing delays, sorting connectivity and getting medical assistance.

The new Holafly Ultra plan is available now from Holafly.