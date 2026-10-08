RedMagic 12 Pro+ revealed ahead of launch – could be a serious flagship beater for mid-range money

Quick summary RedMagic continues to tease the launch of the RedMagic 12 Pro+, its next gaming phone. The new model will be launched on 15 October, with a slim design incorporating visible liquid cooling.

RedMagic is one of the few remaining vestiges of gaming phones, with other brands pulling out of the business. But the Nubia sub-brand (itself part of ZTE) is preparing to launch its next device - the RedMagic 12 Pro+.

Teasing has already started, firstly talking about the design, but now we have the chance for a full look at the new phones before the 15 October launch.

Shared by RedMagic on Weibo, we get to see the new phone in three colours: black, silver and blue. It's not clear what the official names will be, but previously we've seen the black model called Nightfreeze and the silver model called Subzero.

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These could be released as Transparent Dark Night, Transparent Silver Wing and Transparent Ice Blue, according to GizmoChina.

On the rear of the phone there's a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 badge, and it's thought that RedMagic will use the Extreme version, leading to flagship-level performance. This will be supported by RedMagic's liquid cooling system, which is clearly visible and integrated into the design.

On previous devices we've seen this circulating on the back of the phone, which looks like it will also happen here, designed to keep the hardware cool during intensive gaming sessions.

RedMagic previously said that the 12 Pro+ would be "more rounded" with a lighter build and thinner and narrower body. That should all help handholdability when it comes to gaming.

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Turning to the display, the crusade against the bezel continues, shrinking down to 0.96mm so it's more of an edge-to-edge experience, while the flat finish will be popular with gamers. There are shoulder buttons to support gaming.

It's not clear what the battery capacity will be and how the charging will work, but it likely offers bypass, so gamers can power the phone without introducing more heat.

As I said above, RedMagic is one of the few remaining choices for a pure gaming phone. The performance in gaming is generally exceptional, while the prices are really aggressive too. The downside is that there's often a lot of bloatware added and changes to the user interface that need unpicking to get the smoothest Android experience.

All the details will be revealed on 15 October in China - it's not clear how long we'll have to wait for a wider international launch.