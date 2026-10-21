In Summary Oppo has just revealed its Find X10 Pro Max flagship

It's priced at £1499 in the UK for the 12GB + 512GB model

A pre-order promo offers £100 off until 28 October – plus a free gift

Oppo has just revealed its brand new flagship: the Find X10 Pro Max. It's all about cameras, with three 200-megapixel large-sensor snappers on board.

We've already reviewed the handset, which has wild battery life and a camera suite that little can compete with – Samsung and Apple included – wrapped into a stylish package.

However, it's also set to cost a chunk of cash, at £1,499 in the UK, but if you pre-order a device now then you can cut £100 from that asking price – thanks to a promotional offer direct from Oppo. But you'll need to be quick.

Save £100 Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: was £1,499 now £1,399 at oppo.com Camera phones don't come any finer than this. With three 200-megapixel cameras on the rear, it's the first camera suite of its type. There's also a massive 7150mAh battery, which lasts for an age, and you can choose from Titanium Grey or Lunar White finishes. This £100 discount lasts until 28 October, as does the addition of a free gift rolled into your purchase.

There's more, too, as if you trade in a relevant Oppo or even OnePlus phone then you can cut extra from your asking price, with a £250 bonus removed from the asking price. That could, for example, bring the price down by another £538 if trading in a OnePlus 15 (512GB) model.

That could, therefore, bring the asking price down to a more palatable £861 – undercutting many of the best flagship phones today. But not everyone is going to have a trade-in option that'll pay to such a level.

Further bolstering this deal is a free gift included in your purchase. You can pick from either a Hasselblad Teleconverter lens for free, saving £499, for example. Other gift options include the Oppo Pad 5 (£399) or Watch X3 (£329), so the choice is yours.

All of that certainly adds value to what's an otherwise a high list price, but this is 2026 – and with RAMageddon causing significant price rises across the industry, all incoming handsets are simply going to cost more.

Fortunately, Oppo's pre-order is for the 512GB storage model, so you get plenty of space. RAM is fixed at 12GB this year, though, but you can advance this with virtual RAM, activated through Oppo's ColorOS 17 software.

So if you're looking for the best camera phone on the market, Oppo's Find X10 Pro Max makes a very strong case for itself. But you'll need to be quick to secure the lower-priced promotion – as it'll end on 28 October ahead of the on-sale date.