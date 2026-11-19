In Summary Android 17 is rolling out for the Razr Fold.

The update comes some months after rival device updates.

The Razr Fold is one of few Moto devices to get seven years of updates.

Motorola has started the update to Android 17 that the Razr Fold has been waiting for. With Pixel moving to the new software in June 2026 and Samsung introducing new software in July 2026 (before updates started in September), it still feels like Motorola is some way behind.

Motorola's track record for Android updates isn't good: it only recently moved to offer seven years of support for flagship devices (including the Razr Fold), having previously settled for three years of updates on many devices.

So while we're seeing an update that this phone really needs, it has taken quite some time for us to get here.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

In October we saw the start of updates, but now it seems that updates are seriously happening. Users on Reddit are sharing the experience (via 9to5Google).

The initial report appears to come from Hungary, with the details from Motorola saying that the update brings more expressive design, adds smart notifications, offers better multitasking and boosts the security.

There's some discussion about a previous bug with Telegram, although the original poster says that Telegram works just fine.

So this is an encouraging update for owners of the Razr Fold and it's great to see these updates coming through, even if this feels a little slower than it should be. Hopefully, Motorola will find ways to expedite the process, especially as it aims to offer more premium tier devices.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2026, we've something of a change of direction from Moto. Where it had previously dominated the affordable and mid-range end of the spectrum, we now have the Razr Fold and the Signature 27 as a new flagship device.

The company is teasing its next launch – expected around CES 2027 – for a more compact folding device. Put those on top of Motorola's Razr offering, with a couple of flip models and there's quite the portfolio of devices.

So far it's only the Razr Fold and the Signature devices that are entitled to 7 years of updates, other devices don’t fare so well. The Razr 70 Ultra – its flagship flip phone – only gets three years of Android updates, suggesting that new features will stop arriving on that device in 2030.