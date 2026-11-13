This is the smallest 10,000mAh power bank I've ever handled, and I'm loving it

I've tested a fair few power banks recently, and it's always a bit of a surprise how different from each other they can be. Whether it's been a MagSafe option with a cable attached for convenience, or, in Anker's case, a MagSafe one with an integrated cooling fan, there's still plenty of innovation being done in this sector.

After impressing me with a magnetic power bank earlier this year, Lisen just sent me a far more traditional power bank, but it still does one simple thing to make it well worth considering – cutting down on size.

Getting into power bank research before buying one, you'll quickly discover that it can be a bit of a purchasing ladder, where you're constantly at risk of taking one step further up to get more capacity or features. After all, a 5,000mAh battery is plenty nice, but why get one that can only charge your phone once, when you could double it easily?

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Once you get above 10,000mAh, though, you generally start to see power banks get a lot bigger quite quickly, so I think that it remains the most sensible stopping point for most people's regular daily use. Still, even a 10,000mAh battery can be quite chunky, and quite few of those I've tested are suitable for slipping into a pocket.

Lisen's 10,000mAh Mini Power Bank, though, is definitely the smallest bank of this capacity that I've ever handled, and using it for the past couple of weeks has impressed me handily. Conveniently, the Black Friday season also means that it's an extremely reasonable price right now.

Save 26% Lisen Mini Power Bank (10,000mAh): was £39.99 now £29.69 at Amazon You have to click on the little voucher button to get this full-price cut, but it takes a quarter off the price of this tiny little power bank. It brings it right down and means you'll find little to compare it to from a features perspective.

As my header image for this story hopefully makes clear, the real win here is on size and weight – this 10,000mAh power bank is the size of plenty of 5,000mAh ones that you might have seen in people's hands or bags. That means twice the charging capacity with basically no sacrifice in terms of bulk.

It also has both USB-A and USB-C ports, which I always appreciate when an accessory demands the older type of cable. Plus, little displays keep you apprised of its charge level, which is also really handy when topping it back up.

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With a power limit of 45W, you can also get impressively fast charging on your devices if they support it, and that makes it capable of flexing up to charge the likes of a tablet, Nintendo Switch 2 or even a laptop at a stretch.

If you're looking for a 10,000mAh power bank and don't have the cash to drop on something like Anker's active-cooling option, this is a brilliant choice that really has impressed me with how small it is.