This is the best power bank I've ever used, and now its only problem is solved
Anker cuts the price on its best portable bank
I've used a bunch of power banks in the last couple of years – there's a snowball effect that happens once you start covering a bit of tech, where other brands start sending you their stuff to rival what you've used. In that time, though, one big name has indeed stood fairly tall: Anker.
It's a giant in this area, and while it has a huge array of power banks available, I like one of its newest the best. The MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro has basically everything I want in a power bank, all in one package – and right now it's 20% cheaper thanks to a very solid, very time-limited Black Friday deal.
The power of this battery is really impressive, whether charging wirelessly or wired, but it's the fan-based cooling that really sets it apart. My phone consistently felt cooler using it than any other MagSafe bank I've tried, which counts for a lot in the long run.
Power banks can seem a lot like each other when you zoom out, but using one for a while will show you its strong and weaker points. Most MagSafe banks I've used have one big downside – your phone gets really hot while charging, since the energy lost in wireless charging is hard to avoid.
Anker has solved this problem by integrating a fan into the power bank, and while that means it's technically a little bigger than it would otherwise be, it's worth it for the cooling you get as a result. That said, this isn't all it has going for it.
The MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro also has a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge most phones twice before it needs recharging itself. It's also a Qi2 charger, meaning it can magnetise and charge wirelessly at up to 25W, a big boost compared to 15W.
Plus, it has a handy little screen so that you can see its charge status, making it easier to know when you need to plug it in. Finally, I love the fact that it has a kickstand – so often I charge my phone on trains or in other scenarios where I have a little table that I can prop my phone on.
This makes it way easier to watch videos or read content while letting it charge without tiring my hand out. It's a great little touch. Frankly, the only downside to the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro is that it's pricey at full RRP – so this £20 deal is a really welcome one that helps make the best power bank I've ever used more approachable.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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