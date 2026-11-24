I've used a bunch of power banks in the last couple of years – there's a snowball effect that happens once you start covering a bit of tech, where other brands start sending you their stuff to rival what you've used. In that time, though, one big name has indeed stood fairly tall: Anker.

It's a giant in this area, and while it has a huge array of power banks available, I like one of its newest the best. The MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro has basically everything I want in a power bank, all in one package – and right now it's 20% cheaper thanks to a very solid, very time-limited Black Friday deal.

Save 20% (£20) Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The power of this battery is really impressive, whether charging wirelessly or wired, but it's the fan-based cooling that really sets it apart. My phone consistently felt cooler using it than any other MagSafe bank I've tried, which counts for a lot in the long run.

Power banks can seem a lot like each other when you zoom out, but using one for a while will show you its strong and weaker points. Most MagSafe banks I've used have one big downside – your phone gets really hot while charging, since the energy lost in wireless charging is hard to avoid.

Anker has solved this problem by integrating a fan into the power bank, and while that means it's technically a little bigger than it would otherwise be, it's worth it for the cooling you get as a result. That said, this isn't all it has going for it.

(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

The MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro also has a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge most phones twice before it needs recharging itself. It's also a Qi2 charger, meaning it can magnetise and charge wirelessly at up to 25W, a big boost compared to 15W.

Plus, it has a handy little screen so that you can see its charge status, making it easier to know when you need to plug it in. Finally, I love the fact that it has a kickstand – so often I charge my phone on trains or in other scenarios where I have a little table that I can prop my phone on.

This makes it way easier to watch videos or read content while letting it charge without tiring my hand out. It's a great little touch. Frankly, the only downside to the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro is that it's pricey at full RRP – so this £20 deal is a really welcome one that helps make the best power bank I've ever used more approachable.