The new issue of T3 is here, and like us, you've probably added the iPhone Duo to your Christmas wishlist. But do you even need a folding phone, let alone one from Apple? Our guide to the latest phones shows you exactly what's out there, why it's good, and whether you actually need it in your life.

Plus, we've curated 62 of the best last-minute Christmas buys, so if you can’t think of a good tech pressie for a loved one (or just for yourself), check out our exhaustive list of amazing gadget gifts. We're also showcasing six of the best gaming handhelds, whether you want to indulge in some nostalgic gaming or play the latest AAA titles. And we rate Google’s new premium Android laptop from Acer, the GoogleBook 14.

Browse the interactive edition of T3 magazine on Apple News

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next-gen phones – we test 22 of the best phones in existence and find the right one for you, even if you have your eye on that new iPhone Duo…

– we test 22 of the best phones in existence and find the right one for you, even if you have your eye on that new iPhone Duo… Rated: Acer GoogleBook 14 – Google’s all-new premium Android laptop concept is here, and we review one of the best examples out there

– Google’s all-new premium Android laptop concept is here, and we review one of the best examples out there Last-minute Christmas best buys – can’t think of a good tech pressie for a loved one (or just for yourself)? Then check out our exhaustive list of amazing gadget gifts

– can’t think of a good tech pressie for a loved one (or just for yourself)? Then check out our exhaustive list of amazing gadget gifts Rated: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra – still the king of the super-sized premium Android tablets

– still the king of the super-sized premium Android tablets Buying guide: gaming handhelds – the best handheld consoles, whether you want to indulge in some nostalgic gaming or play the latest AAA titles

– the best handheld consoles, whether you want to indulge in some nostalgic gaming or play the latest AAA titles Rated: Majority Bowfell Halo Atmos – brilliant cinema sound for the lounge, for under £170

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.