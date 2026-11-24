The new issue of T3 is here, and like us, you've probably added the iPhone Duo to your Christmas wishlist. But do you even need a folding phone, let alone one from Apple? Our guide to the latest phones shows you exactly what's out there, why it's good, and whether you actually need it in your life.
Plus, we've curated 62 of the best last-minute Christmas buys, so if you can’t think of a good tech pressie for a loved one (or just for yourself), check out our exhaustive list of amazing gadget gifts. We're also showcasing six of the best gaming handhelds, whether you want to indulge in some nostalgic gaming or play the latest AAA titles. And we rate Google’s new premium Android laptop from Acer, the GoogleBook 14.
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What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Next-gen phones – we test 22 of the best phones in existence and find the right one for you, even if you have your eye on that new iPhone Duo…
- Rated: Acer GoogleBook 14 – Google’s all-new premium Android laptop concept is here, and we review one of the best examples out there
- Last-minute Christmas best buys – can’t think of a good tech pressie for a loved one (or just for yourself)? Then check out our exhaustive list of amazing gadget gifts
- Rated: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra – still the king of the super-sized premium Android tablets
- Buying guide: gaming handhelds – the best handheld consoles, whether you want to indulge in some nostalgic gaming or play the latest AAA titles
- Rated: Majority Bowfell Halo Atmos – brilliant cinema sound for the lounge, for under £170
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
For 30 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
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