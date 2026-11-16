There's an iPhone Duo 2 with Face ID already – you'll just have to wait a while to get your hands on it
Industry expert claims Apple has already built an iPhone Duo with Face ID
Apple has reportedly made an iPhone Duo with Face ID built-in – although it's only at the prototype stage at present.
Introducing the face unlocking tech into the Duo is said to be one of Apple's main priorities for a second-generation model. The other is an Action Button – although that might just be a software adjustment to allow the Camera Control button to be multipurpose.
A telephoto camera is also rumoured to be in the works, but might take longer to appear on a future iPhone Duo model.
According to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, Apple has already built at least one prototype of the iPhone Duo 2 with Face ID. He also wrote in his latest Power On newsletter that "engineers are still actively working to integrate the facial recognition system into the outer display".
There is one caveat – the final consumer version might still miss out. It is claimed that it is already late in the day to implement new features and additional tech in next year's iPhone hardware. And so, Gurman believes it's currently a "toss-up" whether Face ID will make it in time.
If it doesn't, it will almost certainly be added to the iPhone Duo 3.
"Customers shouldn’t expect their feedback on the first model to translate into hardware changes until the Duo 3," he added.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Other tweaks that could be made by then include a thinner, lighter design. That might make the addition of a telephoto camera a bit more difficult, but it's a safe bet that someone in Cupertino is trying to squeeze one in.
For now, we just want some of the other big-name apps to push updates and make use of the existing Duo's 7.6-inch display. It seems crazy that the likes of PayPal and several other finance apps are woefully unsuited still. And I wouldn't mind a Readly app that doesn't limit magazines to a vertical letterbox either.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.