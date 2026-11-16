There's an iPhone Duo 2 with Face ID already – you'll just have to wait a while to get your hands on it

In Summary iPhone Duo 2 could come with Face ID.

Apple has reportedly made a prototype that runs the facial recognition system.

We might have to wait longer for a telephoto camera though.

Apple has reportedly made an iPhone Duo with Face ID built-in – although it's only at the prototype stage at present.

Introducing the face unlocking tech into the Duo is said to be one of Apple's main priorities for a second-generation model. The other is an Action Button – although that might just be a software adjustment to allow the Camera Control button to be multipurpose.

A telephoto camera is also rumoured to be in the works, but might take longer to appear on a future iPhone Duo model.

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According to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, Apple has already built at least one prototype of the iPhone Duo 2 with Face ID. He also wrote in his latest Power On newsletter that "engineers are still actively working to integrate the facial recognition system into the outer display".

There is one caveat – the final consumer version might still miss out. It is claimed that it is already late in the day to implement new features and additional tech in next year's iPhone hardware. And so, Gurman believes it's currently a "toss-up" whether Face ID will make it in time.

If it doesn't, it will almost certainly be added to the iPhone Duo 3.

"Customers shouldn’t expect their feedback on the first model to translate into hardware changes until the Duo 3," he added.

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Other tweaks that could be made by then include a thinner, lighter design. That might make the addition of a telephoto camera a bit more difficult, but it's a safe bet that someone in Cupertino is trying to squeeze one in.

For now, we just want some of the other big-name apps to push updates and make use of the existing Duo's 7.6-inch display. It seems crazy that the likes of PayPal and several other finance apps are woefully unsuited still. And I wouldn't mind a Readly app that doesn't limit magazines to a vertical letterbox either.