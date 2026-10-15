iPhone Duo repair costs make AppleCare essential – especially if the screen breaks
You might want to consider AppleCare+ on this one
Quick Summary
The iPhone Duo will be expensive to repair as Apple reveals the service costs for the device.
With AppleCare+ those costs are significantly reduced, but it comes with an ongoing subscription fee..
The world has been abuzz with the news of Apple's first folding phone, the iPhone Duo. With pre-orders for the new phone opening tomorrow, it's worth being aware of what the costs might be to repair such a phone.
Remember that the iPhone Duo will cost £1,999 / $1,999 for the 256GB model and this is already Apple's most expensive iPhone to start with.
The price of repairs to the phone are available on the Apple Support site, detailing that a replacement inner display will cost you £999 / $999, or 50% of the cost of the phone.
That should perhaps focus your mind a little and might make you consider getting AppleCare+, because that reduces the cost of replacing the inner display to £79 / $99.
AppleCare+ is an extended warranty plan for Apple devices that brings the costs down to a set excess, with unlimited repairs. There's the option to pay monthly or yearly, with the monthly cost set per device. The iPhone Duo is £16.99 / $19.99 on AppleCare+, paid monthly.
Apple identifies a number of different repair options and here's how they are priced (estimates) with and without AppleCare+ coverage:
|
Repair
|
Out of warranty (GBP / USD)
|
AppleCare+ (GBP / USD)
|
Inner display cover layer
|
£49 / $49
|
£19 / $19
|
Back glass damage
|
£179 / $199
|
£25 / $25
|
Battery service
|
£209 / $229
|
£0 / $0
|
Rear camera system damage
|
£249 / $ 229
|
£79 / $99
|
Outer display damage
|
£389 / $379
|
£25 / $29
|
Outer display and back glass damage
|
£509 / $509
|
£50 / $58
|
Inner folding display damage
|
£999 / $999
|
£79 / $99
|
Other damage
|
£1499 / $1499
|
£109 / $149
It's worth noting that these are listed as "estimates" for devices out of warranty, with Apple declaring that the device will be inspected and the final fee might be different to that listed.
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What's interesting here is the differentiation between "cover layer damage" and "inner display damage", suggesting that repairs can be done in a more costly fashion and it's not a case of replacing the entire thing.
That's because the matte display surface is just a layer on top. I highlight this, because over the past years of Samsung folding phones, it has been the folding display surface layer separating that's the most common issue that I've seen with such devices.
It's designed to be easily replaced, there to protect the folding OLED display underneath, so it's better that it's easily replaced rather than causing problems. Still, while Apple will only charge £19 / $19 for a replacement with AppleCare+, it would be £49 / $49 without.
Whatever you choose, AppleCare+ might be a smart investment for this device, although if you have a number of expensive Apple devices then AppleCare One might be worth considering. Not least because it also covers theft.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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