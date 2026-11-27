In Summary The 20th anniversary iPhone Pro could re-introduce a much-loved material.

A Chinese leaker claims to have got their hands on a ceramic production part.

it could be for a limited edition version.

This year’s Apple September event was all about the iPhone Duo, with the iPhone 18 Pro taking a slightly smaller role. There were still upgrades, including a smaller Dynamic Island and a mechanical variable-aperture main lens, but the design remained the same as the iPhone 17 Pro, and the changes were certainly more subtle than those between the 16 Pro and 17 Pro.

Next year, however, things could be very different. It’s the 20th anniversary of the iPhone’s launch in 2007, and if the 10th anniversary is anything to go by, another design shake-up is surely on the cards.

Previous rumours have suggested the 20th-anniversary model could feature more pronounced curves around the frame, along with a quad-curved display, though the latest report indicates ceramic may play a bigger role in the design, too.

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A post by Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo (picked up by MacRumors) claims the leaker has obtained ceramic components reportedly destined for the 20th-anniversary iPhone.

Could we really get a ceramic iPhone?

The post didn’t specify what kind of ceramic components they were, so it’s currently unclear whether Apple is considering a ceramic frame or casing, a rear panel, or a smaller design element.

It did say production volumes for the parts would be low, which suggests they could be for a limited-edition model rather than mass-produced in the millions. A follow-up comment said the project was expected to enter mass production if it passes engineering validation testing.

For now, nothing is confirmed, of course, though Apple did bring back a ceramic finish for the Apple Watch Series 12 this year, so it’s possible it could experiment further with the material and introduce it to the iPhone.

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The process for the Apple Watch sounded very intense when I heard about it during the September event, so I’d be surprised if it were anything other than a limited-edition model if it does come to the iPhone. But you never know.