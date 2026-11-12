If you think the iPhone Duo is too small just wait 'til next year – Apple rumoured to be working on iPhone Duo 2 Plus

In Summary A larger iPhone Duo is reportedly "in development".

An online tech commentator suggests it could be called the "iPhone Duo 2 Plus".

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a larger Galazy Z Fold 9.

There has been a lot said and written about iPhone Duo – some love it, some have seemingly adopted an irrational hatred without ever really seeing one, and some are reasonably sitting somewhere in the middle.

The latter group have a few reasons why. They bemoan the loss of Face ID, the lower spec camera setup (to the iPhone 18 Pro), and even the nano-texture inner display – which I happen to think is one of its best features. Oh, and some of them think it's just too small.

Well, those who do could be pleasantly surprised next year – a prominent online tech commentator believes Apple is working on a larger version of the iPhone Duo.

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Anthony (AKA @TheGalox_) has posted that a possible iPhone Duo 2 Plus could be coming to appeal to microphobes. He claims the larger model is "in development" to combat Samsung's rumoured plans for a similarly engorged Galaxy Z Fold 9.

Samsung isn’t the only one making a bigger wide foldable in 2027 A bigger iPhone Duo 2 Plus model is apparently in development It would directly compete with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold9 Plus https://t.co/Xz5mJPE52fNovember 11, 2026

There's not a lot of detail for now, and I'm not 100% sure that a larger iPhone Duo would work.

I bought one myself and having received my pre-order a week ago, I am more than happy with the smaller external display. The Duo is a touch wider than the iPhone 17 Pro Max it replaced when closed, which is perfect to hold and operate in one hand.

Any wider and it'll become uncomfortable.

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I'm also happy with the 7.6-inch internal display. It could be fractionally larger to give a bigger screen for watching videos, but not at the expense of practicality.

For me, there will be other priorities Apple is looking at – Face ID and an additional camera, for starters. And having already ditched the Plus moniker for its iPhones with the iPhone 16 Plus being the last, I'd be surprised if it wanted to bring it back.

Above all else, the iPhone Duo is an excellent if divisive device that won't please everyone, but has already enamoured enough of an audience to continue as it is. There are plenty of alternatives, otherwise.