In Summary Apple is testing a new feature for iPhone Duo.

The Complication Column could add widgets to the side panel.

This might arrive with a future update – even iOS 27.3.

A lot has happened with the iPhone Duo since it was first announced in September and released last month. First, it sold out online within a couple of minutes; then a few handsets had screen issues; and more recently, the iOS 27.3 beta highlighted a couple of new features that will no doubt thrill users.

If you hadn’t heard, and you aren’t running beta software, the iPhone Duo will unlock with your face when iOS 27.3 lands, using the same technology as Apple’s HomeView.

You will need to have used Touch ID for authentication in the previous 45 minutes, and it’s not Face ID, so it won’t work for banking or passcodes, but being able to unlock the device with your face when using the external display will be a welcome change from just relying on Touch ID.

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The software will also bring the option to lock the iPhone Duo when closed – something you currently have to use a shortcut to enable.

But it’s also possible a future software update could bring even more to Apple’s first folding phone.

What is the Complication Column?

According to a 9to5Mac report citing a post on X (previously Twitter) by @itspdfu, the iPhone Duo might one day have a complication bar on the right edge.

Right now, two circular icons sit in the bottom right, defaulting to Torch and Camera, as they do on other iPhone models. Those controls can be customised to other Apple controls or third-party apps, but a post on X has claimed Apple has also tested a “Complication Column” to rival the Dynamic Island on its other iPhones.

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Apple has tested a “complication column” for iPhone Duo’s Lock Screen. It fits two circular widgets along the right edge. Flag: SpringBoard/Ionic (disabled). First seen in iOS 27.1, with no code changes since. https://t.co/orjOuvM1XsNovember 22, 2026

It’s said this column would appear on the right edge between those circular controls at the bottom and the Wi-Fi and network icon further up.

Apparently, there is room for two widgets, such as Batteries or Calendar, and this was first spotted in iOS 27.1 code. The post claims the code hasn’t changed since it was spotted, though the feature doesn’t exist yet, so it’s unclear whether it is still in the works or has been canned.

For now, we will have to wait and see, but anything that makes better use of the space gets a big "yes" from us.