In Summary Face unlock functionality comes to the iPhone Duo.

Available in the iOS 27.3 beta, it allows you to unlock the front screen using facial recognition.

It'll undoubtedly roll out more widely when the latest public update is available.

There is a lot to love about the Apple iPhone Duo. Its matte internal display is a refreshing change in the foldable phone market; the design is among the most premium, and the software transition between the inner and outer displays is very seamless.

But there were a few things I didn’t love when I reviewed it. The dual rear camera system is good, but it’s not as good as on the iPhone 18 Pro models. And there is no Face ID on board, with a return to Touch ID instead.

The latter was probably the thing that bothered me the most, and while I have got more used to it over the last few weeks, I do still miss being able to glance at my phone to unlock it.

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I was thrilled therefore when the iOS 27.3 beta appeared and Apple added the option to unlock the iPhone Duo with facial recognition. It’s not Face ID, so there are some parameters in place, but it’s a welcome addition nonetheless.

What you need to know about unlocking the iPhone Duo with your face

The first thing to know about facial unlocking is that it is only possible on the external display. If the iPhone Duo is locked while open, you will still need to use Touch ID or enter your passcode to unlock the device.

The second thing to note is that you will need to have recently unlocked the device using Touch ID or your passcode. After about 45 minutes of inactivity, you won’t be able to unlock the device using just your face.

The last point to note is that Touch ID is still required for Apple Pay and for accessing passwords. So, it’s not quite Face ID, but it’s as good as you’re going to get on a device without Face ID sensors, and it’s better than the previous unlocking options at launch.

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The iOS 27.3 beta also adds the option to lock the iPhone Duo when it is closed. Currently, the only way to do this automatically is to set up a Siri Shortcut, so this too is a welcome addition. To set this up, you’ll need to head to Settings and toggle this option on under Display & Brightness.

Meanwhile, to turn on Face Unlock, go to Settings, then to Touch ID & Passcode.