Apple shuts down a decades-old service we've all used at least once, and I'm not sure how I feel about it
You have other options but it's still sad
If you get stuck while using a new device, you have a few options. You can ask a tech-savvy friend or family member who might be able to help; you can Google it and might find a how-to article or video; or you could visit a forum like Reddit, where you might find users with similar issues to yours.
For Apple users, there’s also been the Apple Community website.
For nearly 30 years, that peer-to-peer site, originally called Apple Tech Exchange but renamed Apple Support Community most recently, has been a place for users to post questions for other Apple users to answer.
Why is Apple Support Communities closing?
However, as reported by MacRumors, the Apple Support Community will close in a week's time.
A post at the top of the forum’s website says: “The Apple Support Community will permanently close on 20 November, 2026. Starting today, the site will no longer accept new posts and is available in a read-only state.
“You can continue to find trusted guidance and support on the official Apple Support site.
"We want to thank the community members who have contributed their time and expertise to help others with their Apple products.”
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You might wonder why, and that's fair. Apple told MacRumors that the site closure was decided “after a careful evaluation of strategy and customer needs”.
Forums require a lot of moderation, and with alternatives like Apple Geniuses in Apple Stores and the Apple Support website, it’s perhaps not all that surprising.
Still, the Apple Support Community has been a great source of help and advice over its many years, so it’s a sad day for anyone who has used it and found it helpful.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
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