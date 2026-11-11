Apple shuts down a decades-old service we've all used at least once, and I'm not sure how I feel about it

In Summary The Apple Support Community is to close after almost 30 years.

It has helped countless Apple device users with peer-to-peer advice.

Apple claims it no longer meets "customer needs".

If you get stuck while using a new device, you have a few options. You can ask a tech-savvy friend or family member who might be able to help; you can Google it and might find a how-to article or video; or you could visit a forum like Reddit, where you might find users with similar issues to yours.

For Apple users, there’s also been the Apple Community website.

For nearly 30 years, that peer-to-peer site, originally called Apple Tech Exchange but renamed Apple Support Community most recently, has been a place for users to post questions for other Apple users to answer.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Why is Apple Support Communities closing?

However, as reported by MacRumors, the Apple Support Community will close in a week's time.

A post at the top of the forum’s website says: “The Apple Support Community will permanently close on 20 November, 2026. Starting today, the site will no longer accept new posts and is available in a read-only state.

“You can continue to find trusted guidance and support on the official Apple Support site.

"We want to thank the community members who have contributed their time and expertise to help others with their Apple products.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might wonder why, and that's fair. Apple told MacRumors that the site closure was decided “after a careful evaluation of strategy and customer needs”.

Forums require a lot of moderation, and with alternatives like Apple Geniuses in Apple Stores and the Apple Support website, it’s perhaps not all that surprising.

Still, the Apple Support Community has been a great source of help and advice over its many years, so it’s a sad day for anyone who has used it and found it helpful.