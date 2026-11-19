In Summary Apple will soon limit more complex Siri AI interactions.

Your daily usage cap will depend on your iCloud+ subscription.

Simple requests will still be cap-free though.

Paying for extra iCloud storage will soon give you more than just a little more space for your photos. With iOS 27.3, due next month, the iPhone Duo isn’t just getting face unlock on its external screen – Apple is also tying its AI allowances to your iCloud+ plan. As you might expect, the bigger the plan, the more you get.

Some Apple Intelligence tools run on Apple’s servers rather than on your iPhone, and those servers cost money to run. From iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3 and macOS 27.3, each device will have a daily cap on these cloud-powered features.

The cap applies to more demanding Siri AI requests, such as: “Text Mark the address for Annika's party, and tell him what time we need to leave from home to make it on time." This is more complex than the casual type of "set a timer for 10 minutes" requests, and so is limited by daily limits.

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The cap also applies to Image Playground, and photo tools such as Clean Up, Extend and Spatial Reframing.

How much AI usage will the iCloud+ plans get?

Apple’s new support page explains how iCloud+ raises those caps.

The 200GB plan (£2.99/$2.99 a month) doubles your daily allowance. The 2TB plan (£8.99/$9.99) raises it to up to five times the standard amount, 6TB (£26.99/$29.99) to ten times, and the top 12TB tier (£54.99/$59.99) to 20 times.

The cheapest 50GB plan (£0.99/$0.99) makes no difference, so subscribers on that plan get the same limit as those who pay nothing.

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As mentioned, everyday Siri tasks that run on the device itself, such as setting a timer, sending a text or opening an app, don’t count towards any limit. Allowances apply to each device, not your whole account. They reset every day, usually around midnight local time, and any unused allowance doesn’t carry over.

Apple still hasn’t disclosed the size of the standard limit, though, so it’s hard to tell how quickly most people will reach it.

The second perk of the software update will be for power users. The Shortcuts app's "Use Model" action lets you choose from several AI models. The most capable, Cloud Pro, will now be available only to subscribers on 200GB or above. As with Siri, the 2TB, 6TB and 12TB plans offer greater access.