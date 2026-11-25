Headphones aren't always the most innovative area of big tech – not least because they all look the same, for the most part. There are variations in design, obviously, but the core concept isn't exactly one that's open to huge amounts of disruption or change.

Still, sometimes I do get to test or use headphones that impress me by actually innovating and adding a new feature that I find useful. That's exactly how I'd decribe the audio-swapping feature that Sonos debuted with its Ace headphones – if you own a Sonos soundbar, it's a basically unbeatable extra.

Right now, your luck's in, because the Sonos Ace has a very handy Black Friday deal live, too.

Save £150 Sonos Ace: was £349 now £199 at Amazon This knocks a chunky amount off the somewhat steep asking price of the Sonos Ace, making them extremely attractive for just under £200. I love the Ace Ultra, but for this money the older model remain a brilliant option, and that Audio Swap feature is their killer app.

The pitch is simple – if you're watching something on your TV late at night, or at any point when you want to keep the noise down to avoid disturbing someone around you, you can get your Sonos Ace out, hold down a button, and the audio will swap from your Sonos soundbar over to your headphones.

There's no lag, and the sound quality is excellent, leaving you able to enjoy immersive surround sound at whatever ear-ringing volumes you like, without making enemies of wall or floor-sharing neighbours, or waking up sleeping children.

It's a brilliant feature that I use all the time, and my girlfriend's also a fan for when I'm partied up while gaming and she doesn't want my background noise impacting on her choice of show. It's also a feature that basically no other headphones can match. Best of all, while it launched with limited options, it now works with every soundbar Sonos makes.