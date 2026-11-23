We all have bits of tech that we have an almost emotional attachment to, generally because they lasted for years and we never really wanted to upgrade. That's a status that can be harder to attain when you're a tech reviewer, since there's a near-constant stream of new stuff to test.

So, when you end up using a device for ages, returning to it between other reviews and generally liking it enough to return to it, you know it's good. That's the category that I put the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless in – headphones that I liked enough to stick with them for ages.

They're comfortable, sound excellent, and don't put a foot wrong in terms of their design, which makes them quite the standout. Plus, since there's now a newer version, they're priced really nicely, even before this Black Friday deal knocks more money off them.

Save £38 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £179.99 now £141.99 at Amazon I love these headphones, and while this deal is active they're hard to look past. This might just be the best-value Black Friday deal you see in the whole headphones market.

Sennheiser has a well-deserved reputation for balanced, neutral sound design in its headphones, and the Momentum 4 Wireless underlines that nicely. Their sound is really clean and precise, ensuring the music you listen to sounds just like its creators wanted.

That's not as common as you might think, with plenty of other brands leaning hard into heavy bass to make their headphones sound more punchy, for example. Sennheiser swerved that, and I love the results.

Plus, their noise cancellation is really solid, despite other brands having bigger reputations. This makes the Momentum 4 great for travel, and I've taken a whole heap of flights and trains with them very happily. If you need headphones that can pass that same test, they're a great choice.

If you want the latest and greatest, by all means check out the Momentum 5 Wireless, which I reviewed this year. They are indeed better in some key ways, although they're also substantially more expensive, unsurprisingly.