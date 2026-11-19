In Summary Grado has announced the Grado GW200 open-back headphones.

Offering high-resolution wireless audio, they aim to boost the listening experience.

They offer 3.5mm cable connection, 60+ hours of battery and changeable cushions.

Grado has announced the GW200, a new generation of wireless open-back headphones for those who want superior sound and comfort, but don't want to be tethered by wire.

A wired solution is typical for open-back headphones, because they're often the choice for those listening in a controlled environment – at home – but want to keep that listening to themselves.

And with sound quality being key to what open-back aims to deliver, moving to a wireless solution comes with a compromise. To account for this, the Grado GW200 comes with Bluetooth 5.4, supporting up to aptX Lossless to make sure that you're getting the most out of that wireless signal.

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While you're unlikely to wear these headphones out in public (they let too much sound out and too much external noise in), snipping the cable means you're free to move around the home and play music as loud as you want it, while benefitting from the boosted comfort and spacious sound that open back offers.

For those who do want to plug in, a 3.5mm cable is supported; equally, while the wireless function benefits from 60+ hours of battery life, you can use these headphones wired, with no battery charge.

(Image credit: Grado)

There's a new 44mm S driver to deliver that sweet sound, while promising a full-bodied, but open presentation. The driver is derived from the larger drivers found in the HP100 SE and S950 headphones.

The Grado GW200 are finished in a matte black for a classic character, weighing 235g, with a leather headband. Stainless steel height rods stand out, bringing that signature Grado look, while the F cushions the headphones are supplied with can be swapped for any other Grado cushions so users can select the comfort and sound that they are looking for.

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Grado's first wireless open-back headphones, the GW100 were launched in 2018, with the Grado GW100X landing in 2022.

Priced at £329 / $329, the new GW200 are available to order now.