Grado continues to prove open-back headphones can be wireless, with its new GW200 and audiophile-standard sound
Boosting sound quality while keeping the convenience of wireless
Grado has announced the GW200, a new generation of wireless open-back headphones for those who want superior sound and comfort, but don't want to be tethered by wire.
A wired solution is typical for open-back headphones, because they're often the choice for those listening in a controlled environment – at home – but want to keep that listening to themselves.
And with sound quality being key to what open-back aims to deliver, moving to a wireless solution comes with a compromise. To account for this, the Grado GW200 comes with Bluetooth 5.4, supporting up to aptX Lossless to make sure that you're getting the most out of that wireless signal.
While you're unlikely to wear these headphones out in public (they let too much sound out and too much external noise in), snipping the cable means you're free to move around the home and play music as loud as you want it, while benefitting from the boosted comfort and spacious sound that open back offers.
For those who do want to plug in, a 3.5mm cable is supported; equally, while the wireless function benefits from 60+ hours of battery life, you can use these headphones wired, with no battery charge.
There's a new 44mm S driver to deliver that sweet sound, while promising a full-bodied, but open presentation. The driver is derived from the larger drivers found in the HP100 SE and S950 headphones.
The Grado GW200 are finished in a matte black for a classic character, weighing 235g, with a leather headband. Stainless steel height rods stand out, bringing that signature Grado look, while the F cushions the headphones are supplied with can be swapped for any other Grado cushions so users can select the comfort and sound that they are looking for.
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Grado's first wireless open-back headphones, the GW100 were launched in 2018, with the Grado GW100X landing in 2022.
Priced at £329 / $329, the new GW200 are available to order now.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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