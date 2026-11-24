Your smartphone is an incredible device, no two ways about it – but let’s not pretend it’s any good as a music player.

Doesn’t matter if you’re using wired or wireless headphones, your smartphone’s priorities are a million miles away from ‘great sound quality’, and audio satisfaction is extremely hard to come by as a result.

Apple may have suggested the iPod died because it didn’t do anything the iPhone couldn’t, but anyone with ears to hear knows that’s just not true.

This is why the market in portable music players (or 'digital audio players'; DAP for short) is expanding in all directions, and pretty rapidly.

From an entry-level player that costs less than a tank of fuel and are absolutely perfect for gifting, to a high-end alternative that positions players as luxury accessories similar to jewellery (but better-sounding), there are plenty of portable players just waiting to make your listening experience great again.

If you're in the market to buy one before 2026 is out, then these three are currently the very best options around, as selected by an audio expert with decades of experience in the business.

Editor's Picks

FiiO SnowSky Echo Mini $59.99 at Amazon Black $59.99 at Amazon Pink Check Best Buy Having reached the point where it’s concentrating more on taking the fight to market leaders rather than just dominating the entry level, FiiO has developed a sub-brand to deal with the truly affordable stuff. Enter Snowsky – and if this Echo Mini is anything to go by, it’s a policy that’s paying off in a big way. This little machine has lots of retro appeal, thanks to its Walkman-style design and cassette-player graphics, but when it gets down to business it’s very serious indeed. Its sound, especially via the 4.4mm balanced output, is balanced and detailed, with enough punch to keep things moving – but not so much that it seems like a blunt instrument. Want a taste of how good your mobile listening experience can be if you ditch your smartphone and get a proper player to take care of things? This is the way to go. FiiO JM21 $179.99 at Amazon Black $179.99 at Amazon Blue $249.99 at Amazon Blue Check Best Buy It’s all too easy to be a bit blasé about FiiO – after all, the company has been managing to squeeze top-tier performance out of products costing mid-tier money for ages now. But the JM21 is the sort of thing that really makes you want to give FiiO its flowers. Honestly, how does the company manage to pile on the features, not compromise in the slightest where specification is concerned, and deliver barnstorming audio quality from a portable music player costing such a relatively modest amount of money? For anyone who’s decided to take their portable listening fully seriously, the JM21 is approaching ‘must hear’ status. Give it some hi-res material to deal with and it manages to combine ‘analysis’ with ‘entertainment’ in a way that sounds effortless. Just remember to budget for a microSD card (there’s not a lot of memory here) and you’re golden. But there are some decent deals around on both right now, as you can see from the widget embedded on this very page. Astell & Kern Astell & Kern PD5 Check Amazon Check Best Buy In some ways, Astell & Kern has reined itself in with the PD5. Gone are the aggressive angles and points, the off-set screen and the elaborate volume dial, all replaced by a much calmer and much less distinctive aesthetic that’s guaranteed to be less divisive. On the other hand, the company has continued to go all-in when it comes to specification. For instance, the PD5 has eight – yes, eight! – Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC chipsets (although you can listen using ‘just’ four if you want to preserve battery life). Balanced and unbalanced outputs, up to 8Vrms of power in order to drive even the trickiest headphones, a PEQ interface with 20 plotting points... when it comes to spec, we’re in typically Astell & Kern ‘kitchen sink’ territory. Yes, only Astell & Kern would have the neck to call a portable music player of this asking price an ‘entry level’ model – but the PD5 is worth every penny if you really want a cut of luxury to cherish for years to come.

Which is best – and why?

(Image credit: Astell&Kern)

The beauty of this trio is that they’re all best – it simply depends on your budget and your use-case scenario.

If your criteria begins and ends with demanding the best-sounding portable music player available for less than a grand (albeit barely), then the Astell & Kern PD5 is a simple recommendation. You’ll make your own mind up about the aesthetic (some will hanker after the more bonkers looks of bygone A&K machines, otherwise will welcome the less intimidating appearance), but there’s just no arguing with the technologies the company has implemented here, nor their effectiveness. Ignore the fact that you can buy Astell & Kern devices costing four or five times this amount – the PD5 is all the portable music player you’ll ever need.

But if you’ve reached the end of your patience with the sound of your smartphone – let’s face it, even the best of them sound pretty offensive – and want to make a decisive upgrade in sound without just chucking money at the issue, the FiiO JM21 is an absolute no-brainer. Its specification and, especially, its sound are those of a more expensive device, and its across-the-board abilities are enough to make the relative lack of internal memory forgivable. Honestly, once you’ve heard the JM21 you’ll never go back to listening on a smartphone.

The best place to start on your portable music player journey, though – or the ideal gift for someone who needs to understand what can be achieved – is FiiO's sub=brand, the Snowsky Echo Mini. It’s compact and cutesy, sure, and the ‘original Walkman’ vibe is sure to win admirers, but at its heart it’s a very serious portable music player with a whole stack of sonic talent. Once you’ve lived with the Echo Mini for a while, you’ll be planning your next upgrade and, probably, the upgrade after that. If ever there was a gateway drug to a lifelong audio habit, this Snowsky is it.