In Summary Two new products could be coming from Apple very soon.

They will both be Product(RED) devices, it is said.

A special edition pair of AirPods Max is one.

It’s been a very busy year for Apple this year in terms of product launches. And when we say very busy, we really do mean it. In the last couple of months alone, the company has announced its first folding phone, first smart display, and first touchscreen MacBook.

But those products were all joined by updates to current products, too, with the iPhone 18 Pro models, the latest Apple Watch models and the next generation of the HomePod mini and the Apple TV 4K.

If you thought the company was done, though, think again. According to a Bloomberg report (picked up by 9to5Mac), Apple is reported to be announcing another two products before the year is out.

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Before you panic, it isn’t a new product category, but it is something that the company hasn’t done for a while. The Bloomberg report says Apple is planning to rekindle its relationship with the Product(RED) organisation and launch new Product(RED) versions of the AirPods Max and the HomePod mini 2.

The report says: “The company is gearing up to release the new HomePod mini 2 with a red mesh exterior and a new version of the AirPods Max 2 headphones, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the announcements aren’t public.

“The headphones will feature a silver finish, white mesh ear cups and a white headband, along with a red Digital Crown, the control on top of the device used to manage playback. Apple doesn’t currently offer the AirPods Max in silver.”

The new Product(RED) devices are said to launch “on or around” 1 December, which, as 9to5Mac points out, is World AIDS Day. In the past, the partnership has seen Apple donate some of the proceeds from each Product(RED) sale to the organisation that supports the fight against AIDS, so launching around this day makes sense.

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The last Product(RED) products we saw from Apple were the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in 2022, though, so it's been a minute.