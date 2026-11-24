If you value the sound you’re hearing more than the method you used to receive it in the first place, wired headphones are the way forward every time.

Removing the wires from headphones has something to be said for it, of course – but having battery-life anxiety and wireless range issues doesn’t make for an especially relaxing time.

And that’s before you even start to consider the differences in sound quality between music that’s been compressed, wirelessly streamed and then unpacked again at the other end, and music that’s been sent, intact and in full, along a short length of cable.

Some manufacturers have known this all along, of course, but some are only now reacting to the biggest trend of 2026. So if you're wired headphones shopping, these are the best three pairs worthy of your consideration right now – for all budgets.

Editor's Picks

Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds Check Amazon Check Best Buy It’s quite fitting, given that active noise-cancellation (ANC) was Bose’s big idea in the first place, that the company should have incorporated the technology into an affordable pair of wired in-ear headphones. The Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds (is there a more literal name in the entire audio industry?) connect via USB-C, which means that as well as drawing power from your source player to run the ANC, the Bose are also dealing with digital-to-analogue conversion at a native 24bit/48kHz resolution. The comfort quotient is high, as is normal with Bose in-ears, and the sound is poised, balanced, detailed and – in the best way – quite grown-up. The ANC works well, and the in-line mic that allows you to cycle through the cancellation options can also deal with phone calls.. For this small sum, these Bose in-ears are the real deal. Campfire Audio Axion Check Amazon Check Best Buy Yes, Campfire Audio is (in)famous for the outlandish nature of its design and packaging, but it’s also straightforwardly famous for the relative excellence of its in-ear headphones. The Axion are one of the most sensibly designed products in the whole Campfire Audio range – they look just like in-ear headphones, which is not always the case with this company – and the nature of the design means they’re easy and comfortable to wear for hours on end. Even better than that, though, is the fact that the Axion are supplied with a USB-C termination (because analogue outputs on smartphones are very hard to come by these days), and there’s a hi-res (32bit-384kHz) digital-to-analogue converter built into it. So you take the critical D-to-A business away from your overworked smartphone and let an expert do it properly – and the result is crisp, balanced and full-range sound that’s endlessly satisfying. Meze Audio Strada $799 at Amazon Copper $799 at Walmart Green $799 at Crutchfield Check Best Buy There are a couple of caveats that apply to the Meze Audio Strada over-ear headphones. Firstly, if you’re blessed with a particularly small head, then these headphones will be too big for you to wear comfortably. Secondly, you need to be okay with the shade of green that is currently the only available finish. Fine with these two points of order? Good! Because everything else about the Strada is deeply and profoundly enjoyable. Most importantly, of course, is the sound they make – and when attached to a half-decent source of music, the Meze Audio can peer deep within and identify an enormous amount of detail. They hit hard but with complete control of the bass, they have a huge amount of dynamic headroom, and they’re never less than fully entertaining. They even sound open and spacious by the standards of closed-back headphones, too.

Which is best – and why?

(Image credit: Meze Audio)

Honestly, you can’t go wrong here. Each of these three products represents excellent value for money at their respective (and wide-ranging) price points, and will, to a lesser or greater extent, wipe the floor with wireless alternatives at the same sort of price.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds have come out of nowhere to become the leading option where affordable-yet-high-performance wired in-ear headphones are concerned. They’re not quite priced to be disposable, but they’re certainly not beyond being a realistic gift. Add in very acceptable digital-to-analogue conversion alongside typically Bose ANC (and typically Bose comfort, too) and it’s very hard to see a downside.

Campfire Audio has dialled down the ( weirdness just a little with the Axion, but that doesn’t make these 'buds any less compelling. The sky-high resolution of the DAC in the USB-C socket means even the ropiest of smartphones will sound great (as long as it’s packing a good music streaming service app, of course), and between the lightweight cable and the carefully ergonomic shape of the earbuds you’ll want to listen to the Axion until your smartphone battery runs flat.

The Strada are not Meze Audio’s most affordable pair of wired headphones by any stretch – but then they’re far from the most expensive, too. What they might well be, though, is the sweet-spot of the company’s entire range – as long as they fit you, they will entertain you indefinitely with the breadth of their sonic talent. Few closed-back over-ear headphones sound as open and revealing as this, at any price.