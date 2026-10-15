The biggest GTA 6 surprise isn't in the game, it's who wrote the soundtrack – and I can't wait to hear it all

Well, Rockstar sure knows how to do it – whether it was giving a week's notice so that people could get excited about its exclusive Netflix streaming deal for Grand Theft Auto 6's proper gameplay reveal, or dropping a trailer with absolutely no notice, like its latest one.

The launch trailer for GTA 6 is quite a doozy, featuring some moments we've not seen before, and giving a clearer sense of how the story will actually start, with Jason finding a veteran's life hard and Lucia very much locked up. What it also featured, though, was a new song from French electronic music maestros Justice – and it's an important one.

For the first time, we now have proper confirmation that Justice aren't just providing music for the game's radio stations, as they have in previous titles. Rather, they've actually written the game's entire score, meaning their musical signature will be shaping the story from start to finish.

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If, like me, you're a big fan of the duo (and I'm more than a big fan), then it's great news, and it actually explains quite a lot of their timeline over the last two years. Justice had a lengthy tour ending in 2025, mashing up their latest album Hyperdrama, but unlike every previous album, they haven't yet released a live version of the tour mix. Speculation about why has been rife in their community, and now we have an answer.

Justice - Flower In A Hurricane (ft Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard) [from GTAVI] - YouTube Watch On

In fact, sleuthing fans on Reddit have been speculating about Justice being involved with GTA 6 for a while, not least because the last few trailers have all featured music that is at least a little reminiscent of their dirty bass and techno-fused work. Getting it confirmed is causing a bit of a sensation in the fanbase.

As someone who's seen Justice live half a dozen times, and loved it each and every single time, I can't really say how exciting this is. Quite frankly, I wasn't all that wildly hyped for the game until now – while it looks jaw-dropping from a visual perspective, I want to be told how it'll move the open-world genre forward, rather than just suspecting it'll be more of the same as GTA 5.

With this announcement, though, I'm going from a middling sort of feeling to checking out on a digital pre-order, even if I'm gritting my teeth a little at the prospect. I'll obviously be able to listen to the music at launch either way, but hearing it in context during missions will be a real pleasure.

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If you want to sign up to learn more about the score as and when news comes out, head to Justice's official site and you can do just that. I'd say there's a safe bet to be had that we get some sort of limited edition vinyl release, for one, but I'll also be crossing my fingers that there's a proper album that gets a correspondingly proper tour down the line.

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