Selfridges goes GTA 6 merch mad – even selling a real-life Grotti Cheetah supercar for £1 million

In Summary Selfridges stores in London and Manchester current feature in-store GTA 6 pop-ups.

Items on offer include a £1 million real-life version of the Grotti Cheetah supercar.

It was built by the world famous West Coast Customs from a Ferrari Testarossa.

We have just over a week before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives and the UK's world famous Selfridges is celebrating with an in-store "corner shop". It sells a wide array of merch, including clothing, bags, hats and keepsakes... oh, and a £1 million car!

Both the flagship London and Manchester stores have been treated to a Vice City takeover, but there's just the one car on offer – a real-life Grotti Cheetah in the game's Miami-based colourway.

It is one of six cars that have been built by the famous West Coast Customs for Rockstar, but is the only one on sale.

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Built around a Ferrari Testarossa – which was the inspiration for the in-game version – the Cheetah is retro-styled and one-of-a-kind. You can make an enquiry to purchase it via the dedicated area of the Selfridges website, but make sure you have a million quid burning a hole in your pocket as it doesn't come cheap.

(Image credit: Rockstar / Selfridges (via HypeBeast))

Nor do many of the other merchandise options in the corner shop. Most of the products are now sold out online, but you can check in the Selfridges stores themselves.

There's a varsity jacket for £2,500, while T-shirts are around the £50 mark. And we particularly like the Burger Shot Leather Takeaway Bag, even though it's £125.

Oh, and you can get a GTA 6 Winmau dart board in glorious retro pink, too. That'll set you back £275.

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There will also be game-day drops on 19 November, with a Goodtime State Collector's Box and the limited edition vinyl version of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album being made available online.

Personally, I'll be playing through the game rather than queuing online for merch, but each to his or her own.

Am half-tempted to take the day off for it (er, oh no you're not – ed).