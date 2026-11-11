Selfridges goes GTA 6 merch mad – even selling a real-life Grotti Cheetah supercar for £1 million
Vice City comes to London with a store takeover
We have just over a week before Grand Theft Auto VI arrives and the UK's world famous Selfridges is celebrating with an in-store "corner shop". It sells a wide array of merch, including clothing, bags, hats and keepsakes... oh, and a £1 million car!
Both the flagship London and Manchester stores have been treated to a Vice City takeover, but there's just the one car on offer – a real-life Grotti Cheetah in the game's Miami-based colourway.
It is one of six cars that have been built by the famous West Coast Customs for Rockstar, but is the only one on sale.
Built around a Ferrari Testarossa – which was the inspiration for the in-game version – the Cheetah is retro-styled and one-of-a-kind. You can make an enquiry to purchase it via the dedicated area of the Selfridges website, but make sure you have a million quid burning a hole in your pocket as it doesn't come cheap.
Nor do many of the other merchandise options in the corner shop. Most of the products are now sold out online, but you can check in the Selfridges stores themselves.
There's a varsity jacket for £2,500, while T-shirts are around the £50 mark. And we particularly like the Burger Shot Leather Takeaway Bag, even though it's £125.
Oh, and you can get a GTA 6 Winmau dart board in glorious retro pink, too. That'll set you back £275.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There will also be game-day drops on 19 November, with a Goodtime State Collector's Box and the limited edition vinyl version of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album being made available online.
Personally, I'll be playing through the game rather than queuing online for merch, but each to his or her own.
Am half-tempted to take the day off for it (er, oh no you're not – ed).
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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