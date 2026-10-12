Nintendo reaffirms commitment to physical media for Switch and Switch 2: "We know how much the fans like it"
Nintendo has no plans to follow Sony in ditching physical media anytime soon
Quick Summary
A Nintendo executive has revealed that Nintendo has no plans to ditch physical media copies of games.
It will remain format agnostic, he claimed during a recent YouTube interview.
Much has been said about the future of physical media, especially when it comes to games. Sony has announced that it's scrapping discs from 2028, Xbox is assessing whether to follow, and PC gamers are already very much used to digital-only purchases.
Even Rockstar will simply include a download code in the boxed copies of Grand Theft Auto VI.
Thankfully though, one of the big boys has no intentions of ditching physical copies anytime soon. Nintendo executive Bill van Zyll has revealed on a YouTube video (via Eurogamer) that Switch game cards are going nowhere.
Speaking to Coelho no Japão, the general manager for Nintendo in Latin America said that "there are no plans to ditch physical". He also added: "We know how much the fans like it as well, so our position has been to be agnostic."
Of course, Nintendo's boxed copies can also require digital versions to be downloaded, although there are also plenty of games out there for the Switch 2 and older Switch models that are contained on a single card.
It's also hardly likely to ditch the format with the Switch 2 having a game card slot. That's what van Zyll means by agnostic. The company doesn't mind which version of a game you buy, as long as you buy the game.
The future of physical games
Of course, Nintendo isn't the only firm to commit again to physical media. Blaze will soon introduce its Evercade Nexus handheld, which uses the brand's game cartridges – usually packed with retro classics.
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The rise in retro gaming handhelds that enable the use of physical games is important too, such as the ModRetro Chromatic, which accepts Game Boy cartridges, and the soon-to-release (in the UK) Hyperkin SupaBoy. This latter device runs original Super Nintendo carts – both PAL and NTSC.
Still, the fact that Nintendo wants to continue to offer options is refreshing. Let's just hope Sony is listening.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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