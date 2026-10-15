New trailer for GTA 6 is here and entirely captured on PS5 – not even PS5 Pro

Quick Summary A new GTA 6 trailer has arrived, with the game release just over a month away. It confirms that the much-loved electronic duo Justice have provided the official score.

It's oh so close now! Grand Theft Auto VI is just over a month away from release and Rockstar has just posted the launch trailer. It's likely the last glimpse of the game before we get to play it ourselves, and while it doesn't give much else away there's one great bit of confirmation – Justice have provided the entire score.

Having also scored GTA 5, the electronic duo return with a Miami-based soundtrack. And the new trailer includes one of their new tracks that you'll find on the official album – Flower in a Hurricane, which also features Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Other than that we get to see scenes from numerous locations, with Jason, Lucia and some of the ancillary characters going about their (illegal) business.

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There's not much gameplay on show – it looks mainly to be cinematic clips – but does that really matter? This isn't just the biggest gaming event of the year, it's the biggest entertainment event, full stop.

It could even be argued that it's the biggest entertainment event of the decade.

Impressively, at the end of the trailer it says that all the footage was captured on PS5 – and that's not even the PS5 Pro. Although technically the game will run at 30fps and we're getting cutscenes here, so it should look the same on Xbox Series X too.

And while it's not been confirmed yet, we've also recently heard that PC games should be able to get their hands on it in just a few months as well. It is said to be coming in Q1 2027.

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Back to console though and if you haven't pre-ordered it yet, you have until 20 November to ensure you get the Vintage Vice City pack. That's available from either the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store respectively.