I've just seen the free PS Plus games coming this month and... well... wow – include one of the best PS5 Pro games ever made

In Summary The PlayStation Plus catalogue games for November have been announced.

They include Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

All PS Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to download them from 17 November.

I've more often than not been pleasantly surprised by the games arriving on PS Plus each month, for members to enjoy at no extra cost, but the November selection is head and shoulders above most.

Starting on 17 November 2026, PlayStation will add a highly-revered collection of titles, including one that I've previously described as the game "my PS5 Pro deserves".

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Final Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Even though it was released a year ago, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is arguably still the best showcase for Sony's Pro console. It's a truly stunning work of art.

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As well as its looks, the gameplay has been refined since the original, offering a more complex and immersive experience than before. Combat has been greatly improved too, while the whole shebang is more strategical and involving.

It's perhaps been forgotten a bit in the wake of other AAA games, but thanks to PS Plus it'll soon get another chance to impress.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Another big release that will be added to the game catalogue soon – on 24 November in the UK, US and Japan – is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. The Yakuza RPG spin-off is completely over-the-top and surprising addition to the franchise, but no less fun than the other Like a Dragon games.

This time you play as the eye patch-wearing series-regular Goro Majima, who finds himself stranded on a beach in Hawaii and suffering with amnesia. That leads him to becoming a pirate, of course.

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PS4 owners can also enjoy the game when it arrives on PS Plus.

Then there's Atomfall from British studio Rebellion. It's a first-person action-adventure that's something like a cross between Fallout and the movie A Clockwork Orange. There are tones of Doctor Who in its very British style and plot, too.

This all makes for great, reasonably short fun. And PS Plus Extra and Premium members can find out why on 17 November.

Also coming to the game catalogue this month are the excellent Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Trepang2, MotoGP 26, Hell Let Loose (which is available now), and Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes.

It's an incredible lineup of top quality games, with something for everyone.

PS Plus Premium members also get Soul Reaver 2 and Freedom Wars Remastered as part of the classic catalogue.

Some of the above games will arrive on 17 November, some on 24 November for those in the UK, US and Japan. None will cost you any more than your usual subscription.

How much is PS Plus Extra and Premium?

PS Plus Extra is priced at £11.99 / $16.99 per month and gives you access to the main games catalogue, as well as online multiplayer gaming, exclusive discounts and a handful of additional free games each month.

PS Plus Premium includes the above but adds an additional classic catalogue of retro games and remasters. You also get access to cloud gaming, which works on the PlayStation Portal handheld as well as PS5 consoles. It's priced at £14.99 / $19.99 per month.

Some regions have a similar plan to Premium – PS Plus Deluxe – but without the cloud gaming. That includes Australia, where it's priced at AU$26.95 per month.