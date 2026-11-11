GTA 6 plays better on PS5 Pro, but not in the way we most hoped – Rockstar confirms "Pro" features ahead of launch

In Summary GTA 6 will come with some PS5 Pro exclusive features.

PSSR will be used for increased clarity in the game.

Ray-tracing support will be exclusive to the Pro too.

Rockstar has revealed the enhancements PS5 Pro owners can expect when playing Grand Theft Auto VI in little over a week – but the bad news is that it won't include our most hoped for improvement.

Not only does the game have some general PS5 exclusive features, such as haptic feedback when playing on a DualSense controller, it'll look better on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

That's thanks to the inclusion of ray-traced shadows on the Pro model only. Neither PS5 nor Xbox Series X/S will support ray-tracing in the game.

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Another step-up feature is PSSR – PlayStation's upscaling technology that helps visuals look higher-resolution than they are.

"The PlayStation 5 Pro offers breathtaking visuals, with improved clarity through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows only available on PlayStation 5 Pro," said Rockstar in its latest blog post.

However, while many games also use PSSR to benefit frame rates, that isn't the case with GTA 6. Rockstar has opted to stick to 30fps for all versions of the game.

"Grand Theft Auto VI has been fully developed from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current generation of consoles, targeting 30 frames per second while pushing both platforms to their absolute limits to bring the vast and rich world of Leonida to life," it added.

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Some will be disappointed by that news (as are we), but from the trailers we've seen so far, it's likely the frame rate will be largely forgotten when we finally get our hands on the game.

It's also been announced that PS5 and PS5 Pro owners will also get an additional feature – the speaker in the DualSense controller will be used for extra immersion. And Rockstar claims that load times will be faster on PlayStation consoles.

Xbox owners can take solace though in the fact that GTA 6 will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming from day one, so they'll be able to play the game remotely on multiple devices if they choose.