Like many, I've been playing Grand Theft Auto VI since it came out last week and have enjoyed every minute so far. However, I very recently discovered a few TV calibration tips that have made my experience even better.

As someone who has worked in the tech and games industries for a long time – including stints on gaming magazines and Home Cinema Choice – I know how to set up and calibrate a TV for general use. But there are also additional tweaks you can make in the game's own settings that make a big difference to the presentation.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Rockstar has had an up and down time with HDR, with its original implementation in Red Dead Redemption 2 arguably making the game look worse. Not so with GTA 6 – its HDR offering is simply magnificent, especially if you have a decent TV and set up the options correctly.

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That's where the tips come in. Seasoned TV expert Vincent Teoh is a good friend of T3's and he's discovered some odd things going on with Rockstar's in-game HDR settings.

He has suggested what you also need to do to the Max Brightness, Black Levels and "Paper White" settings to get an accurate, pro-standard HDR picture. All three are vital to getting the best visuals and shouldn't necessarily be tweaked in the order they appear on the settings menu.

You can find out his recommendations on his HDTVTest YouTube channel or below. Or read on to see how I followed his guidance to fix my own broken images.

GTA 6's HDR Calibration is 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗡… Here's What to Do Instead - YouTube Watch On

When you first start the game you'll be asked to set up HDR or turn it off completely. The latter will obviously be the best option if you don't own a HDR-enabled TV or monitor. However, the game will look better on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S if you have it switched on and do the following.

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First up, you might need to adjust your actual TV's settings. Many TVs allow you to change the tone mapping, and you need it to be set on HGIG if so – this prevents your TV from automatically negating any changes you make to the Max Brightness setting in the game. If your TV doesn't allow you to change tone mapping, you can still follow the steps below.

Rockstar has done something clever with the first HDR calibration screen (Max Brightness) in GTA VI, but there's one crucial setting you need to change on your TV or monitor for it to work properly... Save this for launch day. #GTA6 https://t.co/RgAIOkVUyENovember 18, 2026

Now back to the settings in GTA 6 and the first step is to set Max Brightness to suit your TV. If you've switched on HGIG on the TV itself, you can trust Rockstar's own test to find the point when the logo just disappears in the white box. Then tap the D-pad left once, and that should be your setting.

If you don't have HGIG enabled, this might seem weirdly high, but this really depends on your TV whether it's possible to change that. Don't worry if not.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Now onto Black Levels and Teoh recommends that you set them to 0 – way down from the default of 50 – and turn off the lights in your room. Then press the triangle button on your DualSense controller, or the "Y" button on an Xbox pad, to get rid of the on-screen UI. This will allow your eyes to naturally adjust to the blackness of your screen.

Then press right on the D-pad until you spot the checkerboard pattern on screen. You can now turn on the UI again. You'll see the black levels have a new number depending on your room, lighting, and TV type.

I've been playing on a Philips OLED 809 running in its low latency game mode, so can achieve extremely accurate black levels, but it depends on the TV technology for your own results.

Did you know GTA 6’s [Black Levels] setting can be thrown off by changes you make to [Paper White]? Based on my professional measurements, even 1 click of [Paper White] can raise the black floor. Here’s how to set [Black Levels] in #GTA6 correctly for your TV or monitor. https://t.co/XAQyrXUIS8November 20, 2026

Now's the time to set Paper White, which I did by eye rather than using a calibration kit or reference monitor. Basically, flick between the Paper White test screens and choose a setting that looks right. You don't want to blow out the whites on screen and see genuine depth, even in the brighter parts of the picture.

You'll likely find that you have to set the Paper White below the 50 default to get the best result.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Once all this is done (and the end results will depend on your TV or monitor, ambient lighting and other personal factors) you should find the game looks much better than before. I certainly did.

A good HDR presentation makes Grand Theft Auto VI look photo realistic, in fact, even when running on a standard PlayStation 5. While the colour presentation is also improved. Perhaps the biggest change I noticed was that brighter elements of the screen weren't being blown out, while I could see more detail in night scenes.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Hopefully this will enhance your enjoyment of the game too. And 30 frames-per-second aside, this is a huge step up in comparison with previous Rockstar games in terms of working better with TV technology.

It just so happens to be a half decent game too, eh?