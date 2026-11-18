In Summary The early Grand Theft Auto VI reviews are in.

Rockstar's 13-year masterpiece is getting full marks across the board.

It releases tomorrow, 19 November 2026.

It's almost here! Grand Theft Auto VI will release tomorrow (or midnight tonight, in fact) and the millions who have pre-ordered it are undoubtedly fizzing with excitement. Even more so now the reviews have started to appear.

While we're still working on our own full test of the game, other outlets and T3 sister sites have started to publish their thoughts – having played GTA 6 for many hours in the build-up. And the great news is that it is universally liked.

Indeed, it's a complete success story considering most have giving it five-stars or 10 out of 10. It's everything we'd hoped and more.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

So here's a quick taste of some of the reviews that have appeared. Check them out and we'll bring you our own opinions in the coming days.

GTA 6 reviews – the best of the best

Starting with Metacritic, both the PS5 and Xbox versions have scored 99 – about as high as you can get. There's no user score as yet, but it'd be hard to see it dropping too much in comparison once the game is out.

Our own sister site, TechRadar, gave it the full five-stars, saying that it's an "absolute triumph": "...One of the most complete, most gripping, and downright coolest video games I have ever played, and is an essential must-play experience for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners."

VGC, which also gives it five-stars, calls it a "modern masterpiece". It says that "Rockstar's developers have created a remarkable open world that excels in storytelling, gameplay, visuals, music and technology to achieve something truly unmatched."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Digital Foundry tends to focus on the tech that drives a game and even though it is presented in 30fps on both PS5 and Xbox Series X – even the PS5 Pro – it says it holds up well: "While the 30fps baseline compromises absolute responsiveness, the unprecedented simulation scope, cutting-edge ray tracing and unmatched environmental fidelity showcase an uncompromising technical vision that sets a towering standard for future open-world titles."

And IGN simply says: "Unprecedented. Unbelievable. Unmissable."

Another of our sister sites, GamesRadar+, calls GTA 6 a glorious time suck and "essential": "Rockstar Games has created the ultimate time vampire. This is an open-world that is driven entirely by freedom and consequence, where every one of your actions ultimately impacts the lives of Jason and Lucia."

But perhaps the final word should go to Keza MacDonald of The Guardian, one of the most respected games critics of modern times. "In GTA VI, Rockstar has created the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen. Reviewing it feels a bit like trying to review, say, Paris: it contains so many potential experiences that it’s hard to know where to start."

That sums up GTA 6 for us perfectly. We'll let you know when we've managed to tread its streets enough ourselves, too.