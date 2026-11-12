Finished Zelda: Ocarina of Time? Here are 3 more meaty Nintendo Switch 2 RPGs to get stuck into

Loads of games are well suited to the Nintendo Switch 2, but there’s something about a huge RPG that just makes the console sing.

Whether you’re taking in epic story moments on the TV or cosily sidequesting from the comfort of your bed, the versatility of the Switch 2 makes it an RPG dream machine.

This isn’t the first time I’ve raved about the best RPG’s I’ve played on Nintendo’s hybrid console, but since the beginning of 2026 I’ve continued to pour hours of playtime into a number of different games in the genre.

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And with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time being the latest blockbuster to grace the machine, I thought it was worth giving you my recommendations for three additional role-players you should check out as soon as you've completed it.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

There is no shortage of high-fantasy RPGs competing for your Switch 2 playtime, but none of them are quite like 2024’s Dragon Dogma 2, which arrived in its expanded Dark Arisen form on Nintendo’s console last month.

The expansion adds a whole new snowy region to the map, new dungeons to plunder, some fresh combat options and a variety of quality-of-life tweaks. Admittedly, the latter does somewhat sand down some of the rough edges that made the original game so memorable, but Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is still an incredible RPG about going on loads of dangerous adventures with your ragtag crew.

The pawn system, which lets you temporarily recruit characters made by other players to join you and your own AI-controlled companion on your travels, is as brilliant as ever, with their random mutterings and repeated dialogue lending the game a unique charm. And while fast travel has become a lot more player-friendly with updates, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is still at its best when you head out into the world as best prepared as you can be and hope you make it to your destination without seeing your whole fellowship wiped out by a Griffin.

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The best thing about Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen landing on Switch 2 is that you can now take it on the go with you, and Capcom has done an impressive job of crushing down this sprawling RPG so it can run smoothly on a handheld.

While concessions have obviously been made across the board, image quality is generally quite good, and the optional FSR Frame Generation toggle helps smoothen out gameplay at the cost of a bit of input latency.

If portability is what matters most to you, you can rest assured that Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen feels right at home on Switch 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

When the Switch 2 launched, Nintendo fans immediately began daydreaming about what the upgraded console could do with original Switch games that made the severely underpowered hardware visibly creak.

One of the clearest beneficiaries is the Xenoblade series. Monolith Soft is currently busy updating each one of its awe-inspiring action-RPGs for Switch 2, and if you haven’t caught the Xenoblade bug yet, now is the perfect time to jump in.

At the time of writing, there are native Switch 2 versions of Xenoblade Chronicles, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles X, with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 due for the same treatment in December, but to understand why so many people have fallen in love with the series, I advise starting at the beginning.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles takes place on the frozen bodies of two titans that were once at war. You play as Shulk, a Hom (a human-like race) whose home world of Bionis is attacked by the Mechon native to the other titan, Mechonis. He learns he can wield a magical sword called the Monado and sets off to avenge his colony with his best friend. It’s a thrilling blend of fantasy and hardcore sci-fi that feels wholly singular in a crowded genre.

I’ve played a lot of RPGs, but I don’t think any can hold a candle to Xenoblade Chronicles where world design is concerned. You’re effectively climbing two country-sized giants, with each open-world zone built around a different part of the rival titans’ anatomies.

Your jaw will frequently hit the floor as you take in the many breathtaking vistas, and on Switch 2 the game looks better than ever, running in 4K when docked and aiming for 60fps performance.

Later entries build on the MMO-inspired real-time combat and get even more ambitious with their settings, but Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s streamlined mechanics make it the best entry point.

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition｜Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

I’ll say right at the top that this one comes with several major caveats. While Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, which I’ll call Dragon Quest 11 from now on for brevity’s sake, is without question the best way to play one of the best JRPGs ever made on a Nintendo console, Square Enix chose not to offer an upgrade path to anyone who previously owned the game on Switch.

That means you have to rebuy it if you want the improved graphics and performance, and you can’t transfer your saves over to the newer version, so you’ll also have to start again. Not ideal for a game you may already have played for north of 30 hours.

This will come as a blow to anyone with an understandable aversion to double dipping, but Dragon Quest 11 is at least on sale pretty regularly, and if you didn’t pick up the Switch version first time around, then boy are you in for a treat.

Like every game in Square Enix’s now 40-year-old series, Dragon Quest 11 is an RPG for the purists. From the very traditional but highly polished turn-based combat, to the beautiful fantasy-inspired world, sweeping orchestral score and delightful Akira Toriyama character designs, this game ticks all the boxes for those who just want to settle into a classic (and absurdly lengthy) hero’s journey. It's video game comfort food of the highest order.

In the previous list, I also recommended this year’s Switch 2 remake of Dragon Quest VII, and that still stands. But if you’ve never played a Dragon Quest game before, Dragon Quest 11 is the long-running series at its most generous and fully featured. You can even switch between 3D and retro 2D graphics at will.

The game is worth playing on any platform, but the souped up Switch 2 version you can take anywhere feels like its final form.