In Summary The free games coming to PS Plus in December have been announced.

They'll be available to download from Tuesday 1 December 2026.

All members get them – Essential, Extra and Premium (plus Deluxe in some regions).

Let's be honest, Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the best games of all times. Some might disagree, citing The Sims-like relationship building, simulation-style car handling, the 30fps presentation, or some kind of misogynistic and/or bigoted reasoning, but they are wrong. It is a magnificent game that shows every element of a decade-long development process on the screen.

However, it is long, drawn out and can be exhausting if you want to complete every tiny side mission, rob every store and explore every corner of Leonida. You will be rewarded for your patience, but sometimes you just want to turn on the PS5 or PS5 Pro and have a some mindless fun.

Well, one of December's free PS Plus games is perfect for exactly that.

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Coming to all PS Plus members on Tuesday 1 December 2026, whether you be Essential, Extra and Premium (or Deluxe in the likes of Australia), is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 – the from the grounds-up remake of two of the best PlayStation sports-action games of all time (in my opinion).

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It'll be available at no extra cost on PS5, PS5 Pro and even PS4 and it's the ideal, at times silly antidote for the immersive world traipsing of GTA 6.

For me, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 was when the series started to show up big time – it expanded on the previous two releases with extra tricks and more skate parks. And then there was Pro Skater 4, with an all-new career mode that gave you more freedom. Sadly, this didn't make it into the remake, but you do get more challenges and up to 4K graphics.

Also being added on 1 December are Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4, plus the PS4 version of horror game Amnesia: The Bunker – which is playable across all consoles.

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There'll certainly be plenty of fun (and scares) to be had.

It's worth remembering too that the current batch of PS Plus games – Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV – VI Remastered, Monster Train 2 – will be leaving the platform, so you have up to the end of 30 November to redeem them.

PS Plus Black Friday membership deals

You should also check out the current Black Friday deals on PS Plus membership if you're not already a member or want to upgrade your plan.

Yearly memberships have up to 33% off until the end of play this coming Cyber Monday (30 November 2026). That means you can get PS Plus Premium for just £80.39 / $107.19 – down from £119.99 / $159.99.