Grand Theft Auto VI is a masterpiece. Some bemoan its first act for being slow and more The Sims than GTA, but they clearly haven't played enough of the game yet. Even that first section is a wonderful scene-setter for what's to come.

But speaking of what's to come, how will the games industry react to Rockstar's latest and greatest – how can it? GTA 6 has so far attracted over 39 million players and made almost $4 billion (approx. £3 billion) in its first day of release.

Well, I personally think that many developers will be looking longingly at the intricacies and detail in every pore of the game, and maybe upping their own output – especially when it comes to big budget AAA releases.

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However, there are already three other games on the horizon that could match it in quality – for various reasons. I'm certainly looking forward to them as much as I was to playing the new GTA.

The Witcher 4 — Cinematic Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The Witcher 4

Likely to arrive sometime in 2028, The Witcher 4 is one of a handful of titles that's arguably as eagerly-awaited as much as GTA 6 was.

It's the sequel to the best fantasy RPG of all time, in my opinion, and like Rockstar, CD Projekt Red is not known for skimping on quality. Also, considering the launch debacle over the console version of Cyberpunk 2077, it'll only release it when it is good and ready.

Players get to play as Ciri this time, with Geralt taking a back seat (although he's bound to show up at some point), and I'm hoping that the vast open world and sim-like behaviour of NPCs in Wild Hunt is further explored for the next sequel.

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Hopefully, we'll find out more about the game during this year's Game Awards in just a few weeks' time.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Another studio on a par with Rockstar (in my eyes, at least) is Naughty Dog and I've therefore got high hopes for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – its first sci-fi action-adventure.

We've been treated to a cinematic trailer so far, but more will be revealed on its story and gameplay next year. We do know it's been in development for more than half a decade, so it must be at a stage where the game is coming together.

Considering it's coming from essentially the same team as The Last of Us Part II – and the studio that brought us all the Uncharted games – you can be sure that the story will be solid.

It could even fill the space faring gaping hole that EA's merciless cancellation of the next Mass Effect has left behind.

Fable - Official Quest Gameplay | gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Fable

This might not seem to be on the same level as GTA 6 but bear with me. From what we've seen of the Fable reboot so far, it looks to have as much of a living, breathing game world as Rockstar's latest.

It also has the added benefit of being the most imminent game – with a release for PC and Xbox Series X/S scheduled for 23 February 2027. So we don't have long before we'll be able to play it.

Being able to buy businesses and house, and interact with just about every NPC in the game might not be for everyone, but it adds a depth that only a select few games can boast – including Grand Theft Auto VI.

And to be honest, this is a game I've had on my wishlist for more than a year and this is my round-up, so there.