I've tested and reviewed a heaping serving of the best PC gaming handhelds in the world this year, but none have been able to match the power levels reached by the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+. For all that it has a pretty complicated name, the simple fact is that MSI's handheld is the most capable on the entire market.

However, and this is a fairly classic refrain in 2026, that also means that it has an absolutely frightening price. MSI had basically no choice, from a component cost point of view, but it's made it off-putting, until now. For Black Friday, but a week ahead of the day itself, we've got a fairly stonking deal on the handheld.

At Very, right now and through until the end of Sunday, you can get just under £300 off the handheld by using the voucher code FLASH20 at checkout.

Save £299.80 MSI Claw 8 EX AI+: was £1,499 now £1,199.20 at very.co.uk It's rare to see a one-off deal giving this sort of discount to this sort of hardware, especially since it only launched a matter of months ago. Again, you need the code FLASH20 to make it work, and using it will score you a brilliant handheld at a far more palatable price.

When I reviewed the Claw 8 EX AI+ back in July, I was quick to point out that its price is basically the only major obstacle standing in the way of total market domination. After all, no other handheld can match its power, with even others that use Intel's latest portable chip having some compromises in other areas.

I think that if it had launched at this price, £1200 instead of £1500, there's a very good chance that it would have scored five stars instead of four, and that really tells you all you need to know about whether this is a great deal or not.

It's a chunky handheld, which is also worth knowing, and might not suit the small of hand, but for the rest of us it's a total pleasure, able to play even the latest games on presets that look genuinely great on its eight-inch screen.

Again, this deal ends at the end of Sunday, 22 November – so don't hang around if you've been eyeing up the Claw 8 EX AI+! I don't think it'll hit this low a price again in a very long time, if ever.