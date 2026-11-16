Xbox reveals key Project Helix details – Microsoft's next-gen console plans become clearer in the battle with Sony's PS6

In Summary An Xbox boss has revealed a key detail or two on Project Helix.

It will be a console capable of playing PC games.

We might not see it for a couple of years yet, though.

We might have to wait more than a year before the next-generation consoles arrive, but Xbox has given us new information on its own future machine.

Project Helix, as it's currently codenamed, could arrive in late 2027 but the better bet would be 2028. The ongoing components crisis – AKA RAMageddon – makes it a hard sell at the minute, with prices estimated at over $1,000 for the new Xbox and the PS6.

A delay could enable Microsoft to reduce costs and make its next console more accessible. Another hint in this direction comes from Jason Ronald, the man heading up the project at Xbox. He suggested in an interview that, contrary to some previous rumours, the Helix will be a console that is capable of playing PC games, not the other way around.

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This is an important distinction. It means the brand is not looking to build a premium, luxury, unaffordable games machine as previously suggested, but a games console with PC-style customisation.

"We’re very clear on the design goal, Helix is designed to be a console that is also capable of playing games from your PC. It is not a PC that can also play console games," Ronald told Xbox's own 25th anniversary magazine (via VGC).

"The goal is making it easy, intuitive, and instant to access my games. But if you’re a hardcore gamer or a power user who wants to have that deeper level of customisability across settings and performance options, you can absolutely go do it."

By confirming that Helix will be a consumer-level console, he essentially rules out a gaming PC price point.

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As VGC also reports, Ronald was even keen to stress that measures are being taken to mitigate the cost of components: "It’s definitely a challenging time, but as a system and a platform designer, it’s also one of the most exciting times, because we have to invent entirely new technology to continue to advance the state-of-the-art while also continuing to make things accessible and affordable."

One of the advancements discussed is neural rendering – frame generation that makes use of lower powered hardware.

"I think you’re going to see more innovation over the next three to five years than you’ve seen in the last 10 years," he explained – possibly also teasing a longer-term timescale for the project.

It seems we'll be waiting a while either way, although considering recent developments by PlayStation and Xbox in improving their existing consoles, there's plenty of life in this generation.