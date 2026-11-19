So, here we are. After around a decade of leaks, rumours, theories and teasers, we're all playing GTA 6. It's been a heck of a wait, and a fairly unbelievable amount of hype has built up, and I've only been able to play for a little under three hours so far (we can't all take sick days), but so far the early impressions are fairly phenomenal.

I'm playing the game on my PS5 Pro, a machine that I upgraded to when it launched at fairly considerable expense, despite selling my launch PS5 to help. Little did I know that the PS5 Pro would become an appreciating asset, with scalpers now selling them for well over £1,200.

That's partly because GTA 6 is the game of a generation, and people want to play it in the highest possible fidelity; in the absence of a PC version, which might arrive next year but is unconfirmed, that means the PS5 Pro. What a version it is for now, too – already, and without any doubt, the best-looking open world I've ever encountered, with a level of density I genuinely cannot believe.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

From those who've had the game for a few weeks and have had time to analyse it, it would seem the PS5 Pro does indeed have a big advantage when it comes to stability, too. While the base PS5 and Xbox Series X target 30fps but often drop below it in busy moments, the PS5 Pro is far more consistent in hitting its target, while looking sharper into the bargain.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That visual clarity is a welcome boost in a game that has unbelievably busy environments – a little blur could be a bit of a bummer in some of the shootouts and chases I've already enjoyed. That said, the PlayStation-unique feature that I've enjoyed the most so far isn't actually limited to the PS5 Pro.

Thanks to a marketing tie-up, we already knew that GTA 6 would have some features on PS5 that wouldn't be on Xbox, and one of those is the way it uses the DualSense controller's clever adaptive triggers. I always love it when games use these properly, but just a couple of hours into driving around the Keys has put GTA 6 in a league of its own on this front.

In the cars I've so far driven (and I'm being quite careful on the crime front), all have had a shared feature – two levels of throttle. Squeeze the trigger, and you'll quite quickly hit a bit of resistance. Comfortably hold the trigger there, and your car will cruise at a sensible but not annoyingly slow speed, so that you fit in with traffic better and have way better control.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squeeze harder, though, and you'll put the pedal to the metal and go all out, speeding as quickly as possible with all of the upsides and downsides you'd associate with that. This is great if you're in a rush on a chase, but having the option of a more laid-back, inconspicuous way of driving is a delight.

I'm sure I'll discover more ways that the PS5's tighter integration shines, but I can't stop thinking about this one mechanical decision, and how good it feels in the hand. If you're a PS5 or PS5 Pro owner, I don't really think you have a choice – you're going to have to jump aboard the hype train and try out GTA 6 for yourself.