As a retro games enthusiast, I own a sizable collection of gaming handhelds of all shapes and sizes – and at all budgets. But there are few that offer as much value for money as the R36S.

Capable of comfortably playing games up to PlayStation One, it comes packed with emulators for all the classic systems. And it's always worth hunting out each major sales period.

You will always see it in the Black Friday sales, for example, and Amazon is currently selling the R36S with more than 20,000 games to play for just over £35 right now.

Save 10% R36S Retro Gaming Handheld: was £39.99 now £35.99 at Amazon Coming with a claimed 20,000+ games on an included microSD card, the R36S will give you many hours of play for a bargain basement price. You might also find it cheaper on Amazon, but this comes from Amazon itself (with Prime delivery) so can be returned if there are any issues.

It's not the most powerful or famous retro gaming handheld out there, but has a decent display and workable user interface to get to and start each game. I own a couple of them already, in fact.

One thing to note is that as the R36S is such a popular device, whenever I find it for around the £30 mark, it gets snapped up sharpish. So be quick with your order – it's unlikely to hit a price much lower than this. Not without additional shipping fees, anyway.

What is the R36S retro gaming handheld and is it worth it?

The R36S is a decently spec'ed gaming handheld with a 3.5-inch 640 x 480 4:3 display. It runs on the Rockchip RK3326 processor, which has been the bedrock of retro gaming devices for a few years.

That means it is capable of playing all the 8-bit and 16-bit games comfortably – such as NES, SNES, Master System and Mega Drive – as well as original PlayStation titles.

You might even be able to eke a bit of PSP or N64 gaming out of it.

Most suppliers include a card filled with dubiously sourced ROMs (the games) and so it comes largely plug-and-play.