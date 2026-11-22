Want to play the new Grand Theft Auto VI but don't have the setup? Well, if you're in the UK, this amazing Very deal offers you exactly that.

You can get the PS5 Digital Edition, a copy of GTA 6 and Sony's own pro DualSense Edge controller for just £699. That's £78 off (more than 10%) the combined price.

GTA 6 has been wowing critics and fans since its launch last week and it's easy to see why – Rockstar's 10 years worth of development seeps from the game's every pore.

It is ambitious, stunning and allows players to pretty much do whatever they like, with up to 200 hours worth of play in the fictional Leonida area of the the US. And that includes a return to Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The PS5 version is absolutely incredible, while the boxed copy contains a download code so will work fine on the PS5 Digital Edition. And the DualSense Edge controller comes highly recommended (I have two of them myself).

You can even swap out the individual thumbsticks for new, affordable replacements should your controller need a refresh in the future.

There's another bundle deal on Very too, for those who are also after a decent gaming headset. You can get the same as above plus a Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Headset for just £769 – a huge £96.99 saving.

In both deals, you're basically getting GTA 6 for free – plus extra money off for good measure.

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