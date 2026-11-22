This Grand Theft Auto 6 + PS5 and DualSense Edge deal isn't even in the Black Friday sales, but it's still unbeatable
Get a PS5 and GTA 6, plus a DualSense Edge controller for under £700 combined – that's more than 10% off
Want to play the new Grand Theft Auto VI but don't have the setup? Well, if you're in the UK, this amazing Very deal offers you exactly that.
You can get the PS5 Digital Edition, a copy of GTA 6 and Sony's own pro DualSense Edge controller for just £699. That's £78 off (more than 10%) the combined price.
This could be the ultimate bundle for gamers this Christmas. You get the superb GTA 6, a PS5 Digital Edition to play it on, and even Sony's pro controller to ensure the action is experienced at its best.
GTA 6 has been wowing critics and fans since its launch last week and it's easy to see why – Rockstar's 10 years worth of development seeps from the game's every pore.
It is ambitious, stunning and allows players to pretty much do whatever they like, with up to 200 hours worth of play in the fictional Leonida area of the the US. And that includes a return to Vice City.
The PS5 version is absolutely incredible, while the boxed copy contains a download code so will work fine on the PS5 Digital Edition. And the DualSense Edge controller comes highly recommended (I have two of them myself).
You can even swap out the individual thumbsticks for new, affordable replacements should your controller need a refresh in the future.
There's another bundle deal on Very too, for those who are also after a decent gaming headset. You can get the same as above plus a Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Headset for just £769 – a huge £96.99 saving.
In both deals, you're basically getting GTA 6 for free – plus extra money off for good measure.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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