Looking for a PlayStation 5 Black Friday deal? We're tracking PS5 and PS5 Pro stock for the best bundle bargains and more
The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, but we've found a few key deals
The Black Friday sales have traditionally been the best time to buy a new games machine, either for yourself or as a Christmas present for loved ones, but this year is a little different.
The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has lead to a distinct shortage of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles – the latter now being just about impossible to find for under £1,000 / $1,000. And deals on either are almost unthinkable at this time.
However, there are a few around if you're willing to buy it in a bundle or opt for the PS5 Digital Edition – there's still some stock out there to be found. And to be honest, the disc drive add-on is also fairly easy to get hold of, so you could always attach one of those to the latter.
So if you are looking for a PS5 to play GTA 6 on or as a Christmas gift, you can check out the deals below. Also, keep a track on the retailers we suggest below to see if new stock comes in.
UK PS5 deals
Save £15 off the combined price for the disc version of the PS5 with both GTA 6 and its predecessor, GTA 5. It's likely to sell out quickly though, so be swift. You'll also have to wait until 21 December for delivery, but it'll be with you in time for Christmas.
There's almost £100 off this bundle deal, which includes GTA 6, a DualSense Edge pro controller and a Turtle Beach headset. You get the Digital Edition PS5 but the game will still download and work. As above, you'll have to wait until 21 December for delivery.
OSIf you buy a PS5 Digital Edition or PS5 Pro, here's the Disc Drive add-on if you need it.
US PS5 deals
There are slim pickings in the US at present – which is ironic as the PS5 Slim is pretty much out of stock unless you want to play $1,000s. However, we have found a couple of retailers with some Digital Edition models to sell. Be quick though.
The PS5 Digital Edition is currently in stock at Walmart, although it's only listing a few left.
Best Buy is also listing the PS5 Digital Edition for customers with an account. It is "expected to sell out quickly" though, the retailer warns.
If you do manage to secure a PS5 Digital Edition, here's the disc drive to go with it.
We'll continue to hunt down stock through Black Friday and the holiday season. You can also check out the following retailers regularly to see if they have more PS5 or PS5 Pro units to sell.
UK PS5 retailers
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Amazon
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Argos
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Currys
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at EE
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at John Lewis
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at PlayStation
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Smyths
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Very
US PS5 retailers
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Amazon
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Best Buy
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at PlayStation
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Target
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Walmart
Other PS5 deals
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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