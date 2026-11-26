The Black Friday sales have traditionally been the best time to buy a new games machine, either for yourself or as a Christmas present for loved ones, but this year is a little different.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has lead to a distinct shortage of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles – the latter now being just about impossible to find for under £1,000 / $1,000. And deals on either are almost unthinkable at this time.

However, there are a few around if you're willing to buy it in a bundle or opt for the PS5 Digital Edition – there's still some stock out there to be found. And to be honest, the disc drive add-on is also fairly easy to get hold of, so you could always attach one of those to the latter.

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So if you are looking for a PS5 to play GTA 6 on or as a Christmas gift, you can check out the deals below. Also, keep a track on the retailers we suggest below to see if new stock comes in.

UK PS5 deals

Save £15 Sony PlayStation 5 with GTA 5 and GTA 6: was £663 now £648 at very.co.uk Save £15 off the combined price for the disc version of the PS5 with both GTA 6 and its predecessor, GTA 5. It's likely to sell out quickly though, so be swift. You'll also have to wait until 21 December for delivery, but it'll be with you in time for Christmas.

US PS5 deals

There are slim pickings in the US at present – which is ironic as the PS5 Slim is pretty much out of stock unless you want to play $1,000s. However, we have found a couple of retailers with some Digital Edition models to sell. Be quick though.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Editon: $599 at Best Buy Best Buy is also listing the PS5 Digital Edition for customers with an account. It is "expected to sell out quickly" though, the retailer warns.

We'll continue to hunt down stock through Black Friday and the holiday season. You can also check out the following retailers regularly to see if they have more PS5 or PS5 Pro units to sell.

UK PS5 retailers

US PS5 retailers

Other PS5 deals

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